IPL 2020:CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 25 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings will be clashing against Royal Challengers in the 25th match of IPL 2020 on October 10.

This will be the first time in this season when Chennai and Bangalore will be taking on each other. The CSK vs RCB fixture will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai and the game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Three time champion of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings have not lived up to the expectation in this season of the tournament.

Chennai’s top order, which includes players like Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, is doing well, but the performance of their middle order has been a cause for concern. They were defeated in their previous game by Kolkata Knight Riders by mere 10 runs because barring Watson and Ambati Rayudu, no other player delivered with the bat.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting is better compared to Chennai Super Kings. Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers help provide a strong foundation to the team.

Virat Kohli, the RCB skipper, has also been performing for the last two games. But, their bowlers often fail to deliver in death overs. RCB’s main bowlers Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana have proved expensive in the last three games.

MS Dhoni-led CSK have emerged victorious in two of the six games they have played so far in the 13thedition of the IPL, while RCB have won three of their five games. Chennai are at the sixth spot in the standings with four points, while Bangalore are placed at the fifth position with six points.

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma or Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Chris Morris or Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana and Yuzvendra Chahal