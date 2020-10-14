IPL 2020:DC vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 30: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

DC vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 30: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: The maximum temperature in Dubai is likely to reach 36 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees.

The match 30th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Saturday (October 14, 2020) at 7.30 pm IST.

It is going to be a sunny day in the city with the mainly clear sky. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 36 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees. The forecast shows no chance of precipitation, so the match will go uninterrupted. The humidity is likely to be lower than usual at around 28 per cent with windy conditions.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is faster compared to Sharjah and we have seen some high scoring matches here in the past. Batting first has been the preferred choice, which has been backed by the past results. The playing conditions can get a bit colder as the evening progresses. Despite the pitch favouring batsman, some bowlers have shown fantastic performances here.

Rajasthan’s last match was also played here, in which they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets. Though most bowlers proved costly, Jofra Archer was an exception, who gave 25 runs in 4 over, while picking one wicket. Even spinners like Rashid Khan, who picked two wickets while giving away 25 runs in the last match, have shown good results here. Some innings have yielded 200 plus runs here, while others have also been as low as 112 runs (KKR vs RCB).

It is undoubtedly going to be a tough ask for RR to overcome DC as the latter has been in fine form all through the season. In their last encounter that happened last week, RR were defeated by 46 runs. However, that game was played in Sharjah where the wicket tends to get trickier in the second half. RR will fancy their chance at Dubai, drawing confidence from their last win here.

