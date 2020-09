IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Records and Players to Watch Out For

Here is a compilation of some of the interesting stats between MI and KKR.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will clash with Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi today.

A host of superstars in both the teams makes this a mouth-watering encounter.

Let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.

Head-to-Head: (25 matches- MI 19 | KKR 6)

MI has dominated KKR and have a 76% win percentage against their arch-rivals. It is highly commendable for MI to boast of such a record against a powerhouse like KKR who have also won the title twice.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

MI have dominated the recent rivalry too having won 4 of their last 5 encounters with KKR.

Last 5 matches

MI won by 9 wickets

KKR won by 34 runs

MI won by 102 runs

MI won by 13 runs

MI won by 6 wickets

Last encounter:

A complete team effort ensured that MI thrashed KKR by 9 wickets in Mumbai on 5th of May, 2019. Hardik Pandya started the KKR downslide getting rid of Gill and Lynn. Malinga and Bumrah kept getting the wickets in the middle order while McClenaghan and Krunal Pandya kept a tight leash on the batsmen restricting KKR to a modest 133 for 7.

De Kock, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav knocked off the runs in just over 16 overs with 9 wickets to spare.

Leading run-getters

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (708)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (349)

Highest Score in an innings

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (109*)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Manish Pandey (81*)

Most Wickets

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (20)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (21)

Best Bowling Figures

Mumbai Indians: Karn Sharma (4-16)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (4-15)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians: 210/6

Kolkata Knight Riders: 232/2