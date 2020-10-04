IPL 2020:Not Dinesh Karthik But Eoin Morgan Should be Leading Kolkata Knight Riders, Says S Sreesanth

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has said that Eoin Morgan and not Dinesh Karthik should be captaining Kolkata Knight Riders.Sreesanth's comments have come in the aftermath of KKR's 28-run loss to Delhi Capitals where skipper Dinesh Karthik accounted for just six runs.

"Genuinely feel @Eoin16 should lead the side, surely not DK, World Cup-winning captain should surely lead ipl side. I hope #kkr looks at this issue and they need a leader who will lead from front like Rohit, Dhoni or Virat, what a player," Sreesanth tweeted.

Eoin Morgan, who has been acting as a deputy to Karthik, came in at number six and alongside Rahul Tripathi forged a counter-attacking stand against the Capitals. Unfortunately Morgan was dismissed for 44 runs.

Meanwhile after this loss, the skipper himself hinted at some changes. "I haven't thought about it (making the change at the top) but maybe after this game I will sit down with the coaching staff. We still believe in Narine and whenever he gets going he gets us off to a great start," Karthik said.

He also added: "Maybe in between 10-13 overs we didn't get many boundaries, we lost a couple of wickets as well which sets you back in such run chases. To be honest, couple more sixes and we would have crossed the line, we wouldn't be talking about the lengths."

"I thought it was a hard wicket to bowl on and the bowlers did a fabulous job, maybe 10 runs too many but it's okay."

However, he said he was 'proud' with the way they batted.

"The way the boys batted is something I am really proud of, we kept fighting till the end which is the nature of our team. Really happy with the effort we put in today," Karthik said after the match.