IPL 2020: What Scott Styris Has to Say on Suryakumar Yadav's Future International Prospects

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has performed well as of now in IPL 2020. On Wednesday powered his team to five-wicket win over RCB.

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in news of late for various reasons. He has performed well as of now in IPL 2020. The right-handed bastman on Wednesday powered his team to five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite performing with the bat in three back-to-back IPL seasons and domestic cricket, the 30-year-old has not been included in Indian squads for Australia tour.

Recently, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, on a lighter note, asked Yadav if he thinks of playing International cricket from some other team. Styris took to Twitter to say, “I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas.”

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

Yadav’s innings against RCB caught attention of cricket fans after his omission from the Indian team for the Australia tour. Styris’ comments also came after Yadav’s unbeaten 79-run knock on Wednesday.

Batting first, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore had put up 164 on the scoreboard. When Mumbai Indians came to chase the target, their openers did not stitch a partnership.

Quinton de Kock gave away his wicket at the individual score of 18 and Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings with Kock, got out after making 25. Then, Yadav single-handedly helped his team reach the target, smashing 79 (not out) in 43 balls. He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings.

With this win, Mumbai Indians made it to the top of the points table with 16 points. They have won eight of the 12 games they have played so far in IPL 2020. With 362 runs in 11 innings, Yadav stands at the 11th position on the list of batsmen with most runs in IPL 2020.

He has grabbed the third place on the list of players with most number of fours to their names in IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman has hit 48 fours till now in the tournament.

It is to be seen how the talented batsman of Mumbai Indians will be performing in the upcoming matches in IPL 2020.