IPL 2021: 10 Overseas Players Who Could Attract A Big Price in IPL 2021 Auctions

- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK
SA166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in the second week of April. There is massive excitement and anticipation in the country with the matches to be held in India after the previous edition was hosted by the UAE. With the big auctions set to take place in Chennai on the 18th of February, we look at 10 overseas players who could be great buys for the franchises next week.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: February 14, 2021, 12:59 PM IST
1. Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch is one of the most sought after players in limited overs cricket. He has an aggregate of 2149 runs in 66 T20I matches for Australia at an average of 37.7 at a strike rate of 154.05 including two hundreds and 12 fifties. He scores big runs at a very high strike rate and this makes him doubly dangerous in T20 cricket. At 1 crore, Finch will be a great buy for an IPL franchise.
2. Evin Lewis
Underrated West Indian opener, Evin Lewis is destructive at the top of the order and will bargain a good price in the upcoming auctions. Lewis is a veteran of 158 T20 matches and has aggregated 4452 runs at an average of 30.7 and strike rate of 142.28. He has hammered 4 hundreds and 30 fifties in his career. Lewis has a strike rate of 155.4 for the West Indies.
3. Jason Roy
The England opener is another destructive option at the top of the order for the IPL franchises. Roy has a T20I strike rate of approximately 144 for England and almost 107 in ODI cricket. On his day, he can take apart any bowling attack in the world. With Jonny Bairstow he forms one of the best opening partnerships in limited overs cricket today.
4. Steve Smith
The greatest Test batsman of this era has also shown significant improvement in his T20 game over the last couple of years. He started the tournament with a bang for Rajasthan Royals in the last edition of the IPL in UAE in 2020. Smith has scored in excess of 4000 T20 runs in 209 matches at an impressive average of 30.6. He plays the role of the playmaker in the middle order and can be very unconventional with his stroke-play.
5. Dawid Malan
The England left-hander has earned a name and reputation for himself in T20 cricket and reached the highest possible ranking points for a batsman in T20I cricket. He has had a phenomenal start to his career for England scoring 855 runs in just 19 matches at an average of 53.43 and strike rate of 149.47 including a hundred and 9 fifties.
6. Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell will be an interesting option at the auctions. He was in woeful form for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 scoring just 108 runs in 13 matches at an average of 15.42 and strike rate of 101.88. But Maxwell has a reputation and is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in the history of limited overs' cricket. Maxwell has an ODI strike rate of 125.43 and T20I strike rate of 157.95.
7. Chris Morris
The South African is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket in the world. He had made an immediate impact for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 in UAE. Morris a right-arm fast-medium bowler who has many variations up his sleeve and a very dangerous and attacking lower-order batsman. He has a batting strike rate of 151.02 in T20 cricket and has picked 270 wickets in 218 matches at a bowling strike rate of 17 and economy rate of 7.76 making him a premier all-rounder in the format.
8. Alex Carey
Alex Carey, the Australian wicket-keeper batsman has an intelligent head on his shoulders and an excellent temperament for any format. He has already given glimpses of his batting prowess for the national team. Carey has performed better in ODIs for Australia but there is no reason why he cannot excel in T20 cricket too.
9. Adil Rashid
The England leg-spinner has picked 201 wickets in 179 T20 matches at an average of 22.58 and strike rate of 18.2 and is a wicket-taking option for the team. He is also brilliantly economical for a leg spinner and conceded only at a rate of 7.43 runs per over. Rashid can be a great buy for any of the franchises with his experience and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.
10. Jhye Richardson
The right-arm fast Australian bowler is one of the best talents around the world. He was the leading wicket-taker of the 2021 Big Bash League and returned with 29 wickets for Perth Scorchers in the tournament. He was also very restrictive with an economy rate of just 7.69.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking