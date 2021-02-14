IPL 2021: 10 Overseas Players Who Could Attract A Big Price in IPL 2021 Auctions The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in the second week of April. There is massive excitement and anticipation in the country with the matches to be held in India after the previous edition was hosted by the UAE. With the big auctions set to take place in Chennai on the 18th of February, we look at 10 overseas players who could be great buys for the franchises next week.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in the second week of April. There is massive excitement and anticipation in the country with the matches to be held in India after the previous edition was hosted by the UAE. With the big auctions set to take place in Chennai on the 18th of February, we look at 10 overseas players who could be great buys for the franchises next week.

On This Day - February 14, 2016: Ashwin Seals T20I Series On Valentine's Day

1. Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch is one of the most sought after players in limited overs cricket. He has an aggregate of 2149 runs in 66 T20I matches for Australia at an average of 37.7 at a strike rate of 154.05 including two hundreds and 12 fifties. He scores big runs at a very high strike rate and this makes him doubly dangerous in T20 cricket. At 1 crore, Finch will be a great buy for an IPL franchise.

2. Evin Lewis

Underrated West Indian opener, Evin Lewis is destructive at the top of the order and will bargain a good price in the upcoming auctions. Lewis is a veteran of 158 T20 matches and has aggregated 4452 runs at an average of 30.7 and strike rate of 142.28. He has hammered 4 hundreds and 30 fifties in his career. Lewis has a strike rate of 155.4 for the West Indies.

3. Jason Roy

The England opener is another destructive option at the top of the order for the IPL franchises. Roy has a T20I strike rate of approximately 144 for England and almost 107 in ODI cricket. On his day, he can take apart any bowling attack in the world. With Jonny Bairstow he forms one of the best opening partnerships in limited overs cricket today.

4. Steve Smith

The greatest Test batsman of this era has also shown significant improvement in his T20 game over the last couple of years. He started the tournament with a bang for Rajasthan Royals in the last edition of the IPL in UAE in 2020. Smith has scored in excess of 4000 T20 runs in 209 matches at an impressive average of 30.6. He plays the role of the playmaker in the middle order and can be very unconventional with his stroke-play.

5. Dawid Malan

The England left-hander has earned a name and reputation for himself in T20 cricket and reached the highest possible ranking points for a batsman in T20I cricket. He has had a phenomenal start to his career for England scoring 855 runs in just 19 matches at an average of 53.43 and strike rate of 149.47 including a hundred and 9 fifties.

6. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell will be an interesting option at the auctions. He was in woeful form for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 scoring just 108 runs in 13 matches at an average of 15.42 and strike rate of 101.88. But Maxwell has a reputation and is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in the history of limited overs' cricket. Maxwell has an ODI strike rate of 125.43 and T20I strike rate of 157.95.

India vs England: Return of Crowds a Welcome Sight But Lack of Social Distancing & Masks Leaves Room for Concern

7. Chris Morris

The South African is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket in the world. He had made an immediate impact for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 in UAE. Morris a right-arm fast-medium bowler who has many variations up his sleeve and a very dangerous and attacking lower-order batsman. He has a batting strike rate of 151.02 in T20 cricket and has picked 270 wickets in 218 matches at a bowling strike rate of 17 and economy rate of 7.76 making him a premier all-rounder in the format.

8. Alex Carey

Alex Carey, the Australian wicket-keeper batsman has an intelligent head on his shoulders and an excellent temperament for any format. He has already given glimpses of his batting prowess for the national team. Carey has performed better in ODIs for Australia but there is no reason why he cannot excel in T20 cricket too.

9. Adil Rashid

The England leg-spinner has picked 201 wickets in 179 T20 matches at an average of 22.58 and strike rate of 18.2 and is a wicket-taking option for the team. He is also brilliantly economical for a leg spinner and conceded only at a rate of 7.43 runs per over. Rashid can be a great buy for any of the franchises with his experience and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.

10. Jhye Richardson

The right-arm fast Australian bowler is one of the best talents around the world. He was the leading wicket-taker of the 2021 Big Bash League and returned with 29 wickets for Perth Scorchers in the tournament. He was also very restrictive with an economy rate of just 7.69.