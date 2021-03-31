IPL 2021: 10 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2021

- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(16.3) RR 10.97
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(19.1) RR 10.54
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- 2nd T20I - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
IPL 2021: 10 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2021
Devdutt Padikkal was in exceptional touch during the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy amassing 737 runs in just 7 innings at an average of 147.4 and strike rate of 95.96 including a record four hundreds on the trot. He was also in tremendous form in the previous edition of the IPL in the UAE.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: March 31, 2021, 7:36 AM IST
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway in Chennai from the 9th of April. Over the years a number of uncapped young talented individuals, yet to play an international, have used the most coveted league in the world as a platform to showcase their prowess and pedigree. This year promises to be no different. We look at 10 uncapped players who may potentially make a high impact in the tournament.
1. Krishnappa Gowtham (Chennai Super Kings)
32-year old bowling all-rounder from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Krishnappa Gowtham has a reputation for hitting the long ball in T20 cricket and has a strike rate of 159.24 in the format. The off spinner had a good 2018 season in the IPL bagging 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.8 while also striking at almost 200.
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)
The batting of Ruturaj Gaikwad was one of the positives and perhaps the only silverlining for CSK in their worst IPL campaign in history in 2020. Gaikwad scored 3 attractive fifties at the top of the order in just six matches for the franchise in the second half of the season in the UAE. The 24 year old from Maharashtra has a stellar record in T20 cricket with an average of 33.55 and strike rate of 130.69.
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Confirmed as Delhi Capitals Captain in Shreyas Iyer’s Absence
3. Marco Jensen (Mumbai Indians)
Marco Jensen is a 20-year old South African left-arm fast bowler who has had a fine start to his first-class career bagging 54 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 22.96 and strike rate of 42.5. The biggest strength for Jensen is his height – at six feet 8 inches he is one of the tallest cricketers around. He can also consistently crank it up above 140 kms per hour.
4. Arjun Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians)
Arjun has a massive surname to live up to and is one of the most highly anticipated players in IPL 2021. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium fast bowler who played two matches for Mumbai in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun had raised his stakes by hammering a 31-ball 77 and then returning with 3-41 for MIG Cricket Club in the 73rd Police Invitation Shield tournament in February. He made his Under-19 debut for India in the Youth Test Series against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018.
5. Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings)
Tamil Nadu’s middle order power hitter Shahrukh Khan was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore on the back of an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Shahrukh, who rose through the ranks in Tamil Nadu circuit and in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, has played 31 T20s for 293 runs at a strike rate of 131.39. He is also a useful leg spinner.
6. Anukul Roy (Mumbai Indians)
Slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Anukul Roy made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2019 but has not got many opportunities to show his prowess with the ball. He rose to fame after returning as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018 with 14 wickets in 6 matches at a strike rate of 14.1 and economy rate of 3.84 – playing a pivotal role with the ball in India’s historic triumph in New Zealand.
7. Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Devdutt Padikkal was in exceptional touch during the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy amassing 737 runs in just 7 innings at an average of 147.4 and strike rate of 95.96 including a record four hundreds on the trot. He was also in tremendous form in the previous edition of the IPL in the UAE outscoring both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli to end as the highest run-getter for RCB in the season. Another fine season for the RCB and Padikkal could be in that World T20 squad for India come October.
8. Abdul Samad (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Jammu and Kashmir born, Abdul Samad is a talented 19-year old who has a strike rate of almost 147 in all T20 cricket. Samad played a few cameos for SRH last year and had a strike rate of approximately 171 in the UAE. He has a reputation of being a big hitter who can clear the boundary at will.
IPL 2021: The Ultimate Goal Is To Play For India In The Longest Format: Devdutt Padikkal
9. Rahul Tewatia (Rajasthan Royals)
The maverick leg break all-rounder was in the T20 squad against England but did not get a game. Rahul Tewatia was the best all-rounder in the initial half of IPL 2020 and played a stellar role with the bat and ball in the early success of the Royals in the competition. He smashed a match-winning 53 off just 31 deliveries (including 7 sixes) in a 224-run chase against the Kings XI. Tewatia gave a Player of the Match Performance against SRH in Dubai when he combined with Riyan Parag and took the Royals to an improbable win chasing more than 10 an over in the last 8 overs. Overall, he aggregated 255 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.5 and strike rate of 139.34. He was also the joint second-highest wicket-taker for the Royals with 10 wickets at a very impressive economy rate of just 7.08.
10. Ravi Bishnoi (Punjab Kings)
Ravi Bishnoi was impressive in IPL 2020 and bagged 12 wickets in 14 matches for Punjab Kings in the UAE. The standout feature of his bowling though was his economy rate of just 7.37. The 20-year old leg break and googly bowler from Jodhpur in Rajasthan has an economy rate of just 6.75 in all T20 cricket. Bishnoi picked three wickets against RCB in Dubai including the big one of Aaron Finch with a peach of a delivery.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking