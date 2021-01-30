IPL 2021: 10 Uncapped Signings Who Could Fetch Big Bucks in the Auction

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will conclude on Sunday (January 31) and there have been a number of players whose performances would have caught the eyes of franchises.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction is all set to take place in Chennai on February 18. Given the short turnaround between tournaments this time around - caused due to the IPL 2020 taking place a few months late thanks to the coronavirus pandemic - there will be intense focus on who it is the franchises choose to spend money on this time around. However, the IPL is not just a place for established talent to shine but also for players who are consistent performers in the domestic circuit. Many an unknown talent has achieved overnight fame with a few standout performances in the IPL.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will conclude on Sunday (January 31) and there have been a number of players whose performances would have caught the eyes of franchises. Here we look at 10 players who could take the IPL auction by surprise.

Kedar Devdhar - He has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and Baroda skipper Devdhar has done admirably well this season, not only scoring in excess of 300 runs but also leading his team Baroda to the final under difficult circumstances. Him going unsold this year would be a surprise.

Avi Barot - The Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batsman is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the SMA tournament and has the ability to not only score big runs but also do so at a quick-rate, meaning he would slot in to any IPL side. Even as a bench option, few would be better than him.

Rahul Singh - 5 matches. Three half-centuries. 244 runs at a strike-rate of 176.81. In a format that values quick runs, Rahul Singh demonstrated an ability to deliver just that on a consistent basis during this year's SMA. Teams would do well to go for the 25-year old batsman and add him to their ranks.

Sheldon Jackson - A veteran of the domestic circuit and someone who has had a brief foray in the IPL in the past, Jackson did well enough for Puducherry this season to have sides re-looking at signing him. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 242 runs at a strike-rate at 155.12 and with many sides needing a back-up 'keeper, could be in demand come the auction.

Prerak Mankad - The Saurashtra player didn't score as many runs as some of his peers on this list did but the rate at which he scored them - hitting at 181.41 is no mean feat - should do enough to attract some attention in the auction. Add in the fact that he can bowl some useful medium pace and he would be a valuable addition to any side.

Venkatesh Iyer - The southpaw was the pick of the Madhya Pradesh batsmen for this season, scoring 227 runs at a strike-rate of 149.34 in the five matches his side played. He also took 2 wickets and was fairly economical with his right-arm medium pace, meaning any side would do well to sign him.

Mohammed Azharuddeen - Azharduddeen had a mixed time with the bat during the tournament but when the Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman shone, it was hard to not sit back and enjoy him bat. The best example of this came when he scored an unbeaten ton against Mumbai. His career T20 strike rate of 142.27 is also respectable and he might be worth a punt for any team.

Ashutosh Aman - Wrist spinners are all the rage in white-ball cricket nowadays but Aman has shown that there remains some value in a left-arm orthodox spinner. Having taken 16 wickets in the tournament in 6 matches - including two four-wicket hauls - shows that he can be an excellent addition to any side.

Lukman Meriwala - His 14 wickets in the 7 matches that Baroda have played thus far have been invaluable to the side's run to the final. Given the sheer dearth of left-arm seamers in India, Meriwala could prove to be an astute signing for any side especially if he is able to maintain his form.

Chetan Sakariya - Another left-arm seamer who has proved his worth in this year's SMA tournament, the 22-year old Sakariya was a consistent presence for Saurashtra with the ball and even managed a five-wicket haul against Vidarbha. Given his age, he could be a mainstay in an IPL side for years to come.

(Stats accurate as of January 30, 2021)