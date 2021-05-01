IPL 2021: 20-Year-Old Gerald Coetzee Named Replacement for Liam Livingstone at RR

A 20-year-old South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been named as a replacement for Liam Livingstone at Rajasthan Royals. According website ESPN Cricinfo, this Protea will be taking charge and will be giving a much-needed respite to the Royals who had lost the likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

“Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two under-19 World Cups. Rajasthan Royals’ next VIVO IPL 2021 encounter is against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 2,” an official IPL release stated. Livingstone had to fly back due to ‘bubble fatigue.’

“Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can,” the franchise said in a tweet. It came on the back of Ben Stokes departing and Jofra Archer also confirming is unavailability. They also had to bid adieu to Andrew Tye who was getting iffy with the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Tye said he decided to leave on Sunday after getting to know about the mounting quarantine cases from India in his hometown Perth. The 34-year-old had not got a game with the Royals so far and his contract with the franchise was worth Rs one crore.“There was a number of reasons, but the main one was with the situation that has started to happen back home in Perth with a lot of cases in hotel quarantine coming out of India,” Tye told ‘SEN radio’ from Doha on Monday.

“Now there’s been a community case in Perth, governments are trying to restrict numbers coming back in, especially Western Australia.”The bubble fatigue was also a factor, said Tye.

