IPL 2021: 250 Would Have Been a Par Score, Quips MS Dhoni After Rajasthan Sail to Seven-wicket Win

In a breathtaking show with the bat, Rajasthan Royals kept their playoffs hopes alive by chasing down 190 in 17.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night. CSK captain MS Dhoni rued losing the toss and said batting first on the run-filled Abu Dhabi pitch proved to be the difference.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first and CSK, powered by a maiden century from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, posted a huge 189/4 in 20 overs. However, Yashavi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube made a mockery of the target as they struck blazing half-centuries in a dominating display as they stormed to a seven-wicket win.

“It was a bad toss to lose to start off but I feel the Royals batters batted really well. They just took the game away in the first 6 overs. 250 would have been closer to par score," quipped Dhoni during a post-match interaction with the host broadcaster.

He also explained why unlike RR, CSK chose to accelerate in the death overs of their innings. “It was stopping a bit when their wristspinners were bowling, and it started coming on better later, that’s when Ruturaj capitalised really well. Often when you lose the game it can get brushed under the carpet but it was a brilliant innings," he said.

Dhoni said the field settings could have been better but said the team has to get over this defeat quickly. “We could have used the dimensions better in terms of setting fields too. It’s important to forget but also learn from this game, because there’s no point learning if this happens in a playoff match," he said.

CSK. who still are at the top in the points table, next face Delhi Capitals who are breathing down their neck at the second spot with both the teams now separated only by the net run-rate.

Both CSK and DC have already made the cut for the playoffs.

