IPL 2021: 4,4,4,4,2,4,1,4-Ishan Kishan Races to Fastest Fifty Ever from Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan has slammed a fifty in just 16 balls, this was the fastest fifty ever scored by a Mumbai Indian cricketer, he also has the third fastest fifty to his name now. Kishan was dropped from the side and it seems that the break did him really good as found the middle everytime he smashed SRH bowlers, two in particular: Siddharth Kaul and Mohammed Nabi. He smashed Kaul for four consecutive boundaries and then went after Nabi, hitting him for 2,4,1,4.

This form is great news for Indian Cricket Team as he has been selected for the T20 World Cup in UAE. He made his India debut earlier this year against England in Ahmedabad alongside his Mumbai colleague Suryakumar Yadav.

Had a Chat With Virat Bhai, Hardik Bhai And Pollard, Says Ishan Kishan After Return to Form

After managing just 24 runs in three innings of the ongoing UAE leg of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians dropped Ishan Kishan from their playing XI as they gave Saurabh Tiwary a chance who in turn put up impressive performances. However, with MI entering a do-or-die phase of the season with their playoffs hopes hanging by a thread, they put their faith in Ishan one more time for the vital game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night in Sharjah.

And opening the innings, he repaid the faith with a blazing half-century to power MI’s chase of 91 as the defending champions overhauled the target in just 8.2 overs to boost their net run-rate. Ishan remained unbeaten on 50 off 25.During a post-match chat with the broadcasters, the youngster, who is part of India’s T20 World Cup squad, revealed how speaking to Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard during the phase when he was in the midst of a poor form helped him mentally.

