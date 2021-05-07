IPL 2021: 7 Indian Performances In Top 10 Individual Scores This Season

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 season of the Indian Premier has been postponed just as it was gaining steam. The action might have been cut short, but we got to see a number of stellar performances. Here we take a look at the top 10 individual scores:

#1 Jos Buttler: 124

The wicket-keeper batsman found his range in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed their bowling attack to notch up the season’s highest individual score of 124.

#2 Sanju Samson: 119

Chasing a monumental target against Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson pulled off an absolute masterclass as he notched up his century, but his side fell agonisingly close to the target.

#3 Devdutt Padikkal: 101

Against Rajasthan Royals, the left-hander creamed his maiden IPL century as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down the target of 181 without the loss of any wicket.

#4 Mayank Agarwal: 99*

Stepping in for KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal was at his best, but fell short of this century by just one run as Punjab Kings scored 166 runs in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals.

#5 Faf du Plessis: 95

Against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Faf du Plessis was the main man as he led the charge with a superb 95 runs to propel the score of Chennai Super Kings.

#6 Shikhar Dhawan: 92

One of the men in form, Shikhar Dhawan was an unstoppable force for Delhi Capitals. He was at his dominant best against Punjab Kings as he scored a superb 92 runs.

#7 KL Rahul: 91

The right-hander scored 91 from just 50 balls as he helped his side post 221 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He hit 5 sixes and 7 boundaries as he finished his knock with a strike rate of 182.00.

#8 KL Rahul: 91*

The Punjab Kings scored 91 not out as Punjab Kings comfortably beat Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul’s unbeaten 91 from 57 balls propelled Punjab Kings to a comfortable 34-run win over RCB.

#9 Kieron Pollard: 87*

Kieron Pollard, one of the four players to have breached the 10,000 runs mark in T20 cricket, flexed his muscles as he smacked 34-ball 87 not out as Mumbai Indians chased down 219 against Chennai Super Kings.

#10 Shikhar Dhawan: 85

Last season’s runners-up Delhi Capitals began their 2021 Indian Premier League campaign with a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 189, they were off to a bumper start as Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) shared 138 before captain Rishabh Pant took them over the line.

