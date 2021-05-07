- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: 7 Indian Performances In Top 10 Individual Scores This Season
There were only three centurions in the 14th edition of the IPL which was cut short to three and a half weeks only due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 11:06 AM IST
Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 season of the Indian Premier has been postponed just as it was gaining steam. The action might have been cut short, but we got to see a number of stellar performances. Here we take a look at the top 10 individual scores:
#1 Jos Buttler: 124
The wicket-keeper batsman found his range in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he smashed their bowling attack to notch up the season’s highest individual score of 124.
#2 Sanju Samson: 119
Chasing a monumental target against Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson pulled off an absolute masterclass as he notched up his century, but his side fell agonisingly close to the target.
#3 Devdutt Padikkal: 101
Against Rajasthan Royals, the left-hander creamed his maiden IPL century as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down the target of 181 without the loss of any wicket.
#4 Mayank Agarwal: 99*
Stepping in for KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal was at his best, but fell short of this century by just one run as Punjab Kings scored 166 runs in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals.
#5 Faf du Plessis: 95
Against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Faf du Plessis was the main man as he led the charge with a superb 95 runs to propel the score of Chennai Super Kings.
#6 Shikhar Dhawan: 92
One of the men in form, Shikhar Dhawan was an unstoppable force for Delhi Capitals. He was at his dominant best against Punjab Kings as he scored a superb 92 runs.
#7 KL Rahul: 91
The right-hander scored 91 from just 50 balls as he helped his side post 221 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He hit 5 sixes and 7 boundaries as he finished his knock with a strike rate of 182.00.
#8 KL Rahul: 91*
The Punjab Kings scored 91 not out as Punjab Kings comfortably beat Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul’s unbeaten 91 from 57 balls propelled Punjab Kings to a comfortable 34-run win over RCB.
#9 Kieron Pollard: 87*
Kieron Pollard, one of the four players to have breached the 10,000 runs mark in T20 cricket, flexed his muscles as he smacked 34-ball 87 not out as Mumbai Indians chased down 219 against Chennai Super Kings.
#10 Shikhar Dhawan: 85
Last season’s runners-up Delhi Capitals began their 2021 Indian Premier League campaign with a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 189, they were off to a bumper start as Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) shared 138 before captain Rishabh Pant took them over the line.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule