IPL 2021: A Breath Taking Follow Up Kept KKR Hopes High, but In The End It Was a CSK Show

A mammoth 220 on the board by CSK for a loss of three wickets against KKR on Wednesday, 21 April, became a spectacle when KKR fought till the very end. Finally, it was CSK who won their consecutive third match by just 18 runs.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

The Twitterati and fans cannot keep calm, as their all-time favourite former Indian Captain MS Dhoni is keeping up their hope in this year’s IPL.

But KKR’s middle-order batting line up– Andre Russell, Dinesh Kartik and Pat Cummins won the hearts of many with their batting skills. The tweets below depict the strong emotions that this game surfaced.

KKR won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Mumbai’s Wankhade Stadium. The match witnessed some superb batting by Faf du Plessis, a 95* of 60 accompanied by Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 64 for 42. The CSK’s Twitter handle was on fire as the scoreboard kept soaring high.

Deepak Chahar gave his team the perfect start with important wickets in the power play.

He was definitely on fire with a 4 for 29 and KKR found themsleves reeling at 31/5 in the powerplay.

But the tables turned when the middle-order batsmen took the responsibility on their shoulders and the match witnessed some great batting by Andre Russel a 54 of just 22, Dinesh Kartik a 40 by 24 and Pat Cummins a 66* of 34. The Twitter handle of KKR accepted fate with grace and the feeling that “the game was a winner”.

We all take our hat off to you, Pat. How many RT’s for that monumental effort by @patcummins30?#KKRvCSK #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2021

With the CSK leading the charts this year, followed by RCB while DC and SRH slowly pacing up, it will be interesting to see which team bags this year’s trophy and title.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here