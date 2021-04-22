- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: A Breath Taking Follow Up Kept KKR Hopes High, but In The End It Was a CSK Show
The Twitterati and fans cannot keep calm, as their all-time favourite former Indian Captain MS Dhoni is keeping up their hope in this year's IPL.
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 3:44 PM IST
A mammoth 220 on the board by CSK for a loss of three wickets against KKR on Wednesday, 21 April, became a spectacle when KKR fought till the very end. Finally, it was CSK who won their consecutive third match by just 18 runs.
#csk pic.twitter.com/N4MplM098Z
— Ustaad Here (@KingKalyaan__) April 21, 2021
Tell them, TABLE TOPPERS ARE BACK! #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #CSK pic.twitter.com/7ZGCUvs2Yy
— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) April 21, 2021
But KKR’s middle-order batting line up– Andre Russell, Dinesh Kartik and Pat Cummins won the hearts of many with their batting skills. The tweets below depict the strong emotions that this game surfaced.
Match to #MSDhoni #CSK ne jeeta
.
But
#KKR …Dil ❤️ to sirf @KKRiders ki batting ne jeeta . Perfect #IPL2021 match#KKRvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvsKKR
Star of Today’s Match – #DuPlessis #Russell #cummins pic.twitter.com/IrHyfprNRd
— Abhinav Srivastava (@ABHINAVsr) April 21, 2021
The game is the winner! #KKRvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2021
KKR won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Mumbai’s Wankhade Stadium. The match witnessed some superb batting by Faf du Plessis, a 95* of 60 accompanied by Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 64 for 42. The CSK’s Twitter handle was on fire as the scoreboard kept soaring high.
Just FAF-ty Things#KKRvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/GhKP0rziIC
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2021
Deepak Chahar gave his team the perfect start with important wickets in the power play.
Whattey Spell! Who wants a Hi-5️⃣ with Cherry?#KKRvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/UaBfouyOpv
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2021
He was definitely on fire with a 4 for 29 and KKR found themsleves reeling at 31/5 in the powerplay.
Chahar high on ! #KKRvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/fb73QSzy1j
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2021
But the tables turned when the middle-order batsmen took the responsibility on their shoulders and the match witnessed some great batting by Andre Russel a 54 of just 22, Dinesh Kartik a 40 by 24 and Pat Cummins a 66* of 34. The Twitter handle of KKR accepted fate with grace and the feeling that “the game was a winner”.
Game recognises game @patcummins30 @msdhoni #KKRvCSK #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Adqdux2aGB
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2021
We all take our hat off to you, Pat.
How many RT’s for that monumental effort by @patcummins30?#KKRvCSK #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2021
With the CSK leading the charts this year, followed by RCB while DC and SRH slowly pacing up, it will be interesting to see which team bags this year’s trophy and title.
