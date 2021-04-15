- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
First Maiden Over of IPL 2021 Bowled by Mohammed Siraj, Snaps Saha's Wicket in RCB vs SRH Game
The Indian speed gun, Mohammed Siraj opened the bowling for RCB with a maiden over, marking the first zero-run over in this season of the IPL.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 15, 2021, 12:13 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj came out roaring in the second innings of the game at the Chepauk on Wednesday. The Indian speed gun opened the bowling for RCB with a maiden over, marking the first zero-run over in this season of the IPL. Returning back for his second over of the spell, Siraj dismissed SRH opener, Wriddhiman Saha, cheaply, handing RCB the first wicket of the innings.
Siraj bowled 10 dot balls in his first two overs mounting pressure over the SunRisers batsmen. Siraj is playing his second T20 after the last year’s IPL. The Indian pacer, who rose to prominence on the international level with his recent performance in Tests, was also appreciated by the voice of Indian cricket Harsha Bhogle. Following Siraj’s sensational praise, netizens rushed to heap praise upon the RCB pacer for taking the attack to SRH.
Talking about the RCB vs SRH match, Royal Challengers Bangalore snatched victory from Hyderabad’s jaws in the death overs as until then the David Warner-led side was cruising comfortably towards victory.
Virat Kohli’s squad will also receive a major boost of Australian spin and pace as Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are set to join the RCB camp.
