IPL 2021: A Look at Chennai Super Kings' Performance in IPL Finals so Far

With MS Dhoni finishing it off in style by scoring 12 runs in the final over of the first qualifier, Chennai Super Kings has reached their 9th IPL final, the most by any team with Mumbai Indians being a distant second with 6 finals to their name. With the MS Dhoni-led yellow brigade all set to take a shot at their fourth IPL trophy, here is a look at all their final efforts right from the inaugural season in 2008.

2008: The first-ever IPL final was a thriller with the game going on till the last ball. CSK were the favourites to win but the underdogs Rajasthan Royals led by spin wizard Shane Warne battled all odds to topple Dhoni’s side and win the game by 3 wickets, thanks to a heroic 56 runs of 39 balls coupled with the three wickets he took.

2010: Suresh Raina starred in this one with his unbeaten 57 to take his team’s total to a fighting 168. In response, despite Orange cap holder Sachin’s 48, Mumbai Indians could not chase down the total. Coming in an 8, Kieran Pollard did attempt a last-minute steal but his 27 off 10 balls fell prey Dhoni’s genius field placement, getting caught at a very straight mid-off.

2011: The Yellow brigade successfully defended their title with a dominant 58-run-victory against the Daniel Vettori-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Player of the Match Murali Vijay’s 95 took the team’s total to 205 which proved out to be too much for RCB.

2012: Reaching their third consecutive finals, CSK’s 190-run-total did not ensure them a victory against the Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders due to an unforgettable 89-runs knock from player Manvinder Bisla.

2013: This low-scoring final was the first of the five victories for the Mumbai Indians. With the mighty Kieran Pollard scoring a match-winning 60, Mumbai reached a respectable 148-runs total, which proved out to be enough to beat the CSK.

2015: In a dominant display of hard-hitting batting, Man of the Match Rohit Sharma’s 50 off 26 balls, helped MI make a total of 202 runs. With CSK managing only a 161, it was a one-sided win for Mumbai.

2018: Coming back after a 2-year suspension, Dhoni’s army scripted a perfect comeback with Shane Watson singlehandedly winning the game for them with his 51-ball century, chasing down SunRisers Hyderabad’s total of 178.

2019: In the last ball thriller between the two best teams of IPL, Mumbai and Chennai, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the bragging rights with Lasith Malinga defending 8 runs in the final over, proving the 148-run-total to be a winning one by just 1 run. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged to be the Man of the Match.

With MS Dhoni probably playing his last season for the franchise, CSK will try to award him a final glory by winning the IPL on October 15.

