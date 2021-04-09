- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: A Look at Punjab Kings Squad List
The franchise bought Australia pacer Jhye Richardson who was the most expensive deal at Rs. 14 crores.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 10:36 AM IST
Ahead of the auctions this year, Punjab Kings went on with the maximum budget. They had Rs. 53.20 crore in their wallet and hence, they purchased the most number of players. The franchise bought Australia pacer Jhye Richardson who was the most expensive deal at Rs. 14 crores.
Punjab also bought a number of key players that included Australian pacer Riley Meredith for Rs. 8 crores. Both these players will be making their debut in the Indian Premier League tournament in IPL 2021. Apart from the bowlers, David Malan, who is the number 1 ranked batsman in the world, was also snapped by Punjab Kings for Rs. 1.5 crore.
They also bought Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques for Rs. 4.2 crore. The franchise had 9 vacant spots ahead of IPL 2021 auction and they filled it with 5 overseas players and 4 Indian players. It will also be interesting to see Shahrukh Khan performing in the team this year after his play during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year.
Here we take a look at the complete squad of the Punjab Kings:
Batsmen: Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan
Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Saurabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Darshan Nalkande, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin
All-rounders: Utkarsh Singh, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh
Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Prabhsimran Singh
The full list of players bought by Punjab Kings in IPL auction 2021.
- Jhye Richardson (Bowler)- Rs. 14 crore
- Riley Meredith (Bowler)- Rs. 8 crore
- Shahrukh Khan (All-Rounder)- Rs. 5.25 crore
- Moises Henriques (All-Rounder)- Rs. 4.2 crore
- Dawid Malan (All-Rounder)- Rs. 1.5 crore
- Fabian Allen (All-Rounder)- Rs. 75 lakh
- Jalaj Saxena (All-Rounder)- Rs. 30 lakh
- Saurabh Kumar (All-Rounder)- Rs. 20 lakh
- Utkarsh Singh (All-Rounder)- Rs. 20 lakh
