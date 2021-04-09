IPL 2021: A Look at Rajasthan Royals Squad List

Ahead of the mini-auctions this year, Rajasthan Royals acquired the services of 8 players in IPL 2021 auction by coughing up Rs. 24.20 crore. They went into this auction with a salary cap of Rs. 34.85 crore available during the powerplay. They become the team to make the highest bid ever for a player in the history of IPL auctions when they snapped up the services of South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore. Apart from this, they also roped in 5 domestic players and 3 overseas players in the auction.

“I think it’s a pattern with small auctions when you have big purses and a few gaps to fill,” Kumar Sangakkara said, adding, “For us, it was a case of trying to get some support for Archer to get him to be as effective as possible.”

Shivam Dube, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of this season, was snapped up by the Royals Rs. 4.4 crore.

Here we take a look at the complete squad of the Rajasthan Royals:

Batsmen: Manan Vohra, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat

The complete list of players bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL auction 2021:

Christopher Morris (All-Rounder) – Rs. 16.25 crore

Shivam Dube (All-Rounder) – Rs. 4.4 crore

Chetan Sakariya (Bowler) – Rs. 1.2 crore

Mustafizur Rahman (Bowler) – Rs. 1 crore

Liam Livingstone (All-Rounder)- Rs. 75 lakh

KC Cariappa (Bowler) – Rs. 20 lakh

Akash Singh (Bowler) – Rs. 20 lakh

Kuldeep Yadav (Bowler) – Rs. 20 lakh

