IPL 2021: A Look at Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad List
Before the auctions, RCB retained 12 players in their squad and they had released as many as 10 players from the side.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 5:35 PM IST
The perennial underachievers of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in 8 players in IPL 2021 auction. They had Rs. 35.90 crore available salary cap ahead of the auction. Before the auctions, RCB retained 12 players in their squad and they had released as many as 10 players from the side.
Even though they had 13 slots available, they only roped in 8 players at the auction. They acquired the services of three overseas players and five Indian players. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were the two biggest buys for them as they snapped them up by coughing Rs.15 crore and Rs. 16.25 crore,, respectively for both the players.
“We’re going to win it this year; as a team, we are probably due to winning one, and hopefully, I can help to get over the line,” Glenn Maxwell said in an Instagram Live session.
The 10 players who were released included Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana and Gurkeerat Singh Mann.
Here we take a look at the complete squad of the Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Batsmen: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai
Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson
All-rounders: Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar
Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen, AB de Villiers, Finn Allen, KS Bharat
Here is the full list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL auction 2021:
- Kyle Jamieson (All-Rounder) – Rs. 15 crore
- Glenn Maxwell (All-Rounder) – Rs. 14.25 crore
- Dan Christian (All-Rounder)- Rs. 4.8 crore
- Sachin Baby (Batsman) Rs. 20 lakh
- Rajat Patidar (Batsman)- Rs. 20 lakh
- Mohammed Azharudeen (Wicket-Keeper)- Rs. 20 lakh
- Suyash Prabhudesai (All-Rounder) – Rs. 20 lakh
- Kona Srikar Bharat (Wicket Keeper)- 20 lakh
