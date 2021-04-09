- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: A Look at Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad List
The long-reigning champions in 2016 made it through to the playoffs in the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the auctions with the least salary cap alongside Kolkata Knight Riders, as they had retained most of their players from the last season. With an available salary cap of Rs. 10.75 crore at the time of the auction, they bought three players during the event and spent Rs. 3.8 crores in the process.
The side has been one of the most consistent teams in the last few editions. They were the champions in 2016 and made it through to the playoffs in the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions. With only one overseas spot left, they opted for Afghanistan cricketer Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and spent a total of Rs. 1.5 crore in the process.
The franchise also snapped up Kedar Jadhav at his base price of Rs. 2 crore. The right-hander was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction. Karnataka bowler Jagadeesha Suchith was the third pick for Sunrisers Hyderabad, coming in at Rs. 30 lakhs.
Ahead of the season, they have also snapped up England’s Jason Roy as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. The all-rounder has reportedly been concerned by the prospect of spending seven weeks inside another bio-secure bubble and hence, has not opted to travel to India.
Here we take a look at the complete squad of the Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Batsmen: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Roy
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb ur Rahman
All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchith
Wicket-keepers: Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow
Here is the full list of players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL auction 2021:
- Kedar Jadhav (All-Rounder) – Rs. 2 crore
- Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (Bowler)- Rs. 1.5 crore
- J Suchith (Bowler) – Rs. 30 lakh
