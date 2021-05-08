- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: A Look At The List Of Centurions This Season
Here is a look at the number of centurions in this year's IPL.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 10:27 AM IST
The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League had to be postponed owing to the covid pandemic as even the bio-secure bubble was breached and players started testing positive. While we do not have any reports when the rest of the season will be played out, the season did give us some us great action.
Four franchises – Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings – reported positive Covid cases after which the 14th edition of the IPL was postponed indefinitely.
Here in this article, we take a look at the three centurions of the season:
Jos Buttler: 124 (64)
Batting first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rajasthan Royals were off to a great start courtesy Jos Buttler. The English batting start finally came into his own as he flexed his muscles. After sussing the conditions, he opened up and smacked the Sunrisers Hyderabad to all parts of the park and notched up his century.
Devdutt Padikkal: 101*(52)
Scoring his maiden IPL century this season was RCB’s star batsman Devdutt Padikkal. In a match against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore was chasing a stiff target of 177. The opening duo of Devdutt Padikkal and RCB skipper Virat Kohli made an absolute mockery of the task at hand. Young Padikkal raised to a maiden IPL ton and he was ably assisted by Kohli as RCB won the match with all 10 wickets in the shed.
Sanju Samson: 119(63)
Rajasthan Royals is the only team with two centuries this season. The side was chasing down 221 against Punjab Kings when skipper Sanju Samson kept on piling on the runs even as wickets kept falling. He brought up his century and RR needed six off the final ball. Unfortunately, he was caught at the boundary as RR fell very close to the target.
