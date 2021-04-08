IPL 2021: A look at the Mumbai Indians Squad list

Defending and five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians will kickstart their title defence when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. Rohit Sharma, who is the most successful captain in the league, will lock horns with his national captain Virat Kohli.

Mumbai Indians retained their core ahead of the auctions and they then got back Nathan Coulter-Nile after releasing him earlier. He was picked up for Rs. 5 crore. Also, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne was included in the squad for Rs. 3.2 crore.

Piyush Chawla, who was let go off Chennai Super Kings ahead of auction, was snapped up by Mumbai Indians during the auction. Also, the defending champions bought Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Mumbai Indians also released as many as seven players from their squad. They were Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford and Mitchell McCleneghan.

Here we take a look at the complete squad of the Mumbai Indians:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare (wk)

Here is the full list of players bought by Mumbai Indians at the auction:

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Bowler)- Rs. 5 crore

Adam Milne- (Bowler) – Rs. 3.2 crore

Piyush Chawla (Bowler) – Rs. 2.4 crore

James Neesham (All-Rounder) – Rs. 50 lakh

Yudhvir Charak (All-Rounder)- Rs. 20 lakh

Marco Jansen (All-Rounder) – Rs. 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar (All-Rounder)- Rs. 20 lakh

It would be interesting to see how the team stacks up as this season none of the team will be playing at their home venue owing to COVID restrictions.

