T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

IPL 2021
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021: A RCB vs Sir Jadeja's Show: Here's How The Social Media Family Responded: LOVE, PRAISES, APPLAUDS

IPL 2021: A RCB vs Sir Jadeja's Show: Here's How The Social Media Family Responded: LOVE, PRAISES, APPLAUDS

IPL 2021: A RCB vs Sir Jadeja's Show: Here's How The Social Media Family Responded: LOVE, PRAISES, APPLAUDS

It was a Jadeja show as the all-rounder was in a trance with his agility on the field, his dexterity with bat and bowl leading CSK to a massive 69 run win over RCB

The stadiums if filled would have gone “jaddu..jaddu..jaddu” all hailing Ravindra Jadeja first for his 62* off just 28 with 5 sixes and 4 fours against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 25th April. The official social media handle of CSK was over the moon with their athlete player’s bullet runs at the fag end.

The last over became a spectacle when he swivelled and hit 4 sixes in a row, thus bringing up the scoreboard to 191/4 and Twitterati is in love with this player and his stupendous show.

Sir Jadeja was on fire as he recorded the most expensive 20th over in IPL history, 37 runs and as of now the purple cap holder, the all-rounder turned the scoreboard from 154/4 to 191/4 in just one over.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

As if the haul with the bat was not sufficient, he went on to do the damage with his bowling as well, a parsimonious 3/13 in a total of 4 overs bowled, it was indeed a Jadeja vs RCB show and Twitterati cannot keep calm.

Some hilarious memes by netizens show Jadeja above par the devil himself, here’s the bitter-sweet banter

Even the losing side’s captain Virat Kohli lauded Jadeja and his agility on the field, his dexterity with bat and bowl, he was quoted saying “I am really happy on seeing him perform with the ball with the bat and on the field as after two months we’ll be back to Indian Cricket and you obviously want your premier player to perform well”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

The fanfam also had something to add to Kohli’s response,

As CSK defeats RCB with a whopping 69 runs, this is a victory that’ll be cherished for a long-long time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

As CSK rules the table charts, a lot will also depend on the matches to follow and how the rest of the squads perform. But if their performance goes on to be this lethal then the underdogs of last year would indeed end up taking this year’s IPL prestigious trophy home.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches