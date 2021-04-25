- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
IPL 2021: A RCB vs Sir Jadeja's Show: Here's How The Social Media Family Responded: LOVE, PRAISES, APPLAUDS
It was a Jadeja show as the all-rounder was in a trance with his agility on the field, his dexterity with bat and bowl leading CSK to a massive 69 run win over RCB
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 10:06 PM IST
The stadiums if filled would have gone “jaddu..jaddu..jaddu” all hailing Ravindra Jadeja first for his 62* off just 28 with 5 sixes and 4 fours against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 25th April. The official social media handle of CSK was over the moon with their athlete player’s bullet runs at the fag end.
A finish in style by JADDU!#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/9UASNZx8LS
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
The last over became a spectacle when he swivelled and hit 4 sixes in a row, thus bringing up the scoreboard to 191/4 and Twitterati is in love with this player and his stupendous show.
There are 6666264 reasons for why we love Jadeja! #CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/nDn9ZQGjCS
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
Harshal: I am the Purple Cap Holder
Jadeja: I am Colour Blind
— Haider Ali Khan (@haideralikhanOP) April 25, 2021
Sir Jadeja on fire
“The only all rounder best in the world is Sir Jadeja”
-MS Dhoni#CSKvRCB #jadeja #HarshalPatel #SirJadeja #WhistlePodu #yellove pic.twitter.com/rRp5wcQ6qT
— I’m Hrushi (@HrushX) April 25, 2021
Sir Jadeja was on fire as he recorded the most expensive 20th over in IPL history, 37 runs and as of now the purple cap holder, the all-rounder turned the scoreboard from 154/4 to 191/4 in just one over.
View this post on Instagram
After 19 overs : 154/4
After 20 overs : 191/4
Courtesy : SIR Ravindra Jadeja #WhistlePodu | #IPL2021 | @MSDhoni
— #TeamRakul (@TeamRakul10) April 25, 2021
As if the haul with the bat was not sufficient, he went on to do the damage with his bowling as well, a parsimonious 3/13 in a total of 4 overs bowled, it was indeed a Jadeja vs RCB show and Twitterati cannot keep calm.
One man show!! Sir Ravindra Ja-Day-ja!!! 62(28) and 13/3 in his 4
This is a big win for @ChennaiIPL in this campaign, nd will boost their NRR.
4 match streak ended for @RCBTweets
— Nitish Chauhan – Stay Safe! (@NitsRajput7) April 25, 2021
J8ddu kulla iruku ramaiya!#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/KW5KYTVd9a
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021
62*(28)
4-1-13-3
1 run out
Sir jadeja has shown us today probably the best “3d” performance#IPL2021 #csk#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/GhoT7l9ndt
— Mohammed Aziz (@iaziz07) April 25, 2021
so many expert told csk will not win in Mumbai becuz they dnt have fast bowler bt they forget they have jadeja @ChennaiIPL @IPL @StarSportsIndia @vikrantgupta73 @Dheerajsingh_ @rawatrahul9 @SushantNMehta @manoj_dimri pic.twitter.com/KdidsYsoAI
— taha abbas (@tahaabb62883980) April 25, 2021
Some hilarious memes by netizens show Jadeja above par the devil himself, here’s the bitter-sweet banter
— Sanjay Naidu (@SanjayNaidu_) April 25, 2021
Sir Ravindra Jadeja man pic.twitter.com/p91p741wW7
— Hari (@hhari061) April 25, 2021
Even the losing side’s captain Virat Kohli lauded Jadeja and his agility on the field, his dexterity with bat and bowl, he was quoted saying “I am really happy on seeing him perform with the ball with the bat and on the field as after two months we’ll be back to Indian Cricket and you obviously want your premier player to perform well”
View this post on Instagram
I have believed in @imjadeja a lot. I am happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and in the field. When he plays well, it opens up so many options not just for #CSK but for #TeamIndia also: @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/GvmQR1Tgk3
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
The fanfam also had something to add to Kohli’s response,
Sir #jadeja took this movie line very seriously today pic.twitter.com/92gQTveYZS
— Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) April 25, 2021
Deep inside his mind : pic.twitter.com/1nQNzeT9qq
— (@BrutalBhau) April 25, 2021
— Nishant Sharma (RCB❤️/MI) (@srcsmic_enginer) April 25, 2021
As CSK defeats RCB with a whopping 69 runs, this is a victory that’ll be cherished for a long-long time.
View this post on Instagram
Big effort in the field today to go past #RCB. This is one victory that @ChennaiIPL will cherish for a long time! https://t.co/9lEz0r9hZo #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7N3a1y4OmI
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
All Over: A comprehensive win for @ChennaiIPL as they beat #RCB by 69 runs and also end their four-match unbeaten streak in #IPL2021.#CSK take the No. 1 spot in the table now. https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/r1zCPv8mub
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021
As CSK rules the table charts, a lot will also depend on the matches to follow and how the rest of the squads perform. But if their performance goes on to be this lethal then the underdogs of last year would indeed end up taking this year’s IPL prestigious trophy home.
