IPL 2021: A Season Full of Ups, Downs and Learnings, Rohit Sharma's Emotional Message for MI Fans

Rohit Sharma wrote a heartfelt message for Mumbai Indians fans after MI were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday.

Rohit took to Twitter to post a video collage and wrote: “A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that’s what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY."

A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that’s what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/bcylQ2dSMY— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 9, 2021

Mumbai Indians missed out on the play-offs in the Indian Premier League 2021 on net run rate. Despite finishing with the same number of wins – seven – as Kolkata Knight Riders after dominating Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night in Abu Dhabi, the defending champions just finished out of the top four.

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will start the Knockouts stage of IPL 2021 as they will face-off in Qualifier 1 at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator in Sharjah on October 11.

The winner of the Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on October 13 (Wednesday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The winner qualifies for the final, which has been scheduled for October 15 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

