IPL 2021: A Step-by-step Explainer on How to Play Dream11

With the craze for the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to return in a few days, cricket fans are now in a frenzy to make the best of the opportunity and win big in Fantasy Cricket. So, if you are new to this and unsure about how to get a hang of the whole Fantasy Cricket, these steps should help you ease into the game and win big.

Account set up

Initially, you need to sign up for a Dream11 account to create your profile. The app/website will ask for your details such as name, email address. Once done with this, you need to select a password. Dream11 has made it clear on their website that you should be at least 18 years to participate in cash contests.

Once done with creating your profile, you navigate to My Account where you can find all your balance and earnings. However, to get going with monetary transactions, you need to verify your Dream11 account by entering your mobile number. You will also be asked to submit and verify your PAN card details, which will take at least 7 days to get verified. Once verified, you can add your bank account to withdraw your money from the wallet.

Creating Team

Once you are done setting up your account, you can go ahead and create your team within a budget of 100 credits. You need to select a game and then click on the option ‘Create Team’ at the bottom left corner. Here you need to select at least a wicketkeeper, top-order batsmen, a few all-rounders and mainstream bowlers, within a budget of 100 credits.

Captain/Vice-Captain selection

Once you are through with selecting the best possible playing XI based on the players’ recent performances, it is time for you to select the best two players as your team’s Captain and Vice-Captain. Keep in mind that your Captain gets two times the points scored by him in the actual game while the Vice-Captain will get one and a half times the points.

Multiple teams

To make sure that you win big, it is important that you create multiple teams. This will also help you participate in multiple contests with the teams you have created.