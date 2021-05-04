IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Gives His Verdict on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Captaincy Change

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Monday gave his verdict on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captaincy change, saying that it has not changed their fortune.

SRH lifted the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) title under David Warner’s captaincy. However, SRH on Saturday removed Warner from captaincy after their poor run in the now suspended 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

SRH appointed New Zealand’s Kane Williamson their new captain and in a bold decision the Australian star was dropped from their playing XI. Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi replaced Warner in the SRH squad.

However, Hyderabad’s strategy did not work as they were hammered by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 55 runs in their next match on Sunday.

With their defeat against RR, Hyderabad slumped to their sixth defeat and continues to reel at the bottom of the IPL points table.

The cricketer turned commentator Chopra on Monday analyzed RR vs SRH match in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“The sun has set for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their captain has changed but not their fortunes. They have won just one of their seven encounters. They changed the combination and played Nabi with Rashid,” said Chopra.

Chopra also pointed out the fault in SRH’s strategy to play Nabi ahead of Warner, saying that the Afghan all-rounder was not used effectively. Williamson gave the ball to Nabi in the 15th over of RR’s innings and he gave away 21 runs in that over.

Nabi was also sent to bat at number six and when the game was almost beyond Hyderabad’s reach.

The Kane Williamson-led outfit was set to take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians next in reverse leg fixture on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. However, the BCCI has decided to indefinitely suspend the tournament in view of several players and staff testing positive for corona.

The last time two sides faced each other, Mumbai Indians thrashed SRH by 13-run in a low scoring thriller. MI are currently placed at the fourth spot in the IPL table with four wins from seven games.

