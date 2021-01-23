IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Predicts Most Expensive Buy in February Auction

IPL 2021 is just a few months away now, and the teams have already announced the list of retained and released players. With this, the trade window for players is also open. On the other hand, the mini-auctions are due to take place in February. Once again there are speculations, as to which player will make it to the teams, and for what price.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Australia pacer, who had opted out of IPL 2020, could be the most expensive buy ever. He has so far played 27 IPL games and picked up 34 wickets at an average of 20.38.

Mujeeb to go for 7-8 crore. Green for 5-6 Crore Starc to become the most expensive IPL buy ever. Jamieson to receive solid interest. 5-7 crore Jason Roy 4-6 crore Maxwell and NCN will still get decent contracts. Subject to their availability of course. #EarlyCall #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 20, 2021

He went on to say that Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was released by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Wednesday could attract a bid of Rs 7 to 8 cr. He predicted huge sum of INR 4-6 crore for England opener Jason Roy. While Glenn Maxwell was released by KXIP, he could still attract a decent bid.

Chopra also talked about two youngsters, Cameron Green -- who made his debut against India, and Kyle Jamieson from New Zealand. The 43-year-old feels that the duo could also be bought for over crore deals.

The 2020 edition was held in the UAE in September-November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.A smooth conduct of India's home series against England from next month should pave the way for the lucrative league to be held at home.The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4.

Top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline.