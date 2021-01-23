CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Predicts Most Expensive Buy in February Auction

IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Predicts Most Expensive Buy in February Auction

IPL 2021 is just a few months away now, and the teams have already announced the list of retained and released players. With this, the trade window for players is also open. On the other hand, the mini-auctions are due to take place in February. Once again there are speculations, as to which player will make it to the teams, and for what price.

IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Predicts Most Expensive Buy in February Auction

IPL 2021 is just a few months away now, and the teams have already announced the list of retained and released players. With this, the trade window for players is also open. On the other hand, the mini-auctions are due to take place in February. Once again there are speculations, as to which player will make it to the teams, and for what price.

ALSO READ - Anand Mahindra Announces Thar SUV as Gifts for Six Team India Youngsters After Historic Series Win in Australia

Former India opener Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Australia pacer, who had opted out of IPL 2020, could be the most expensive buy ever. He has so far played 27 IPL games and picked up 34 wickets at an average of 20.38.

He went on to say that Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was released by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Wednesday could attract a bid of Rs 7 to 8 cr. He predicted huge sum of INR 4-6 crore for England opener Jason Roy. While Glenn Maxwell was released by KXIP, he could still attract a decent bid.

Chopra also talked about two youngsters, Cameron Green -- who made his debut against India, and Kyle Jamieson from New Zealand. The 43-year-old feels that the duo could also be bought for over crore deals.

ALSO READ - India vs England 2021: Full Schedule of Matches, Venue, Timings, Dates, Squads

The 2020 edition was held in the UAE in September-November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.A smooth conduct of India's home series against England from next month should pave the way for the lucrative league to be held at home.The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4.

Top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches