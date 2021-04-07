IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Thinks This Team Can Give Tough Competition to Mumbai Indians

Five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will be the team to beat in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) too as they boast of having one of the most competent squads among all the franchises. Former Indian batsman and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra believes that runner-up of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) can give a tough fight to the defending champions as they are laced with young talents and match-winners.

Delhi was outplayed by Mumbai in IPL 2020 for all the four times they locked horns against each other. However, Chopra feels that this time, the team looks strong on paper and seems to have covered all the bases. Highlighting the strengths of the Capitals, the 43-year-old reckoned that the team’s biggest strength is their Indian core.

“This team has a lot of strengths. This is one of my favourite sides, which looks strong on paper. They can give competition to the Mumbai Indians. They have all the bases covered in terms of their balance,” said Chopra in a video uploaded on his YouTube Channel.

Talking about the star players, Chopra believes to rely on the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, AjinkyaRahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and then Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma for an excellent season ahead. Calling it a “fantastic Indian core”, Chopra believes the team would do better this year.

Further, the renowned commentator lavished praises on DC’s bowling attack saying that the team has one of the finest bowling line-ups in IPL with a perfect blend of overseas and Indian pacers. While Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Chris Woakes form the overseas pace attack, there are Indian options too in the form of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Avesh Khan.

Chopra signed off saying that Delhi Capitals have a lot to smile about in IPL 2021 and will be favorites to win the title under the leadership of Pant.

