IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Wants Ishan Kishan to Bat at No. 4 for Mumbai Indians Instead of Krunal Pandya

Defending champions Mumbai Indians got back to winning ways as they knocked Rajasthan Royals off their feet with a 7-wicket victory on Thursday, April 29. Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya played brilliant knocks to guide Mumbai home. It was MI’s first win in three games.

In that match, Mumbai had dropped Ishan Kishan and promoted Krunal Pandya to number four and the southpaw scored an unbeaten 39 off just 26 deliveries to help his side win. However, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that the side should have swapped him out for Ishan Kishan instead.

“It was certainly interesting that they dropped in the last match. They have enough bowlers but Krunal Pandya batting at No.4. Personally, I don’t like the idea. Not that I don’t like Krunal Pandya but my issue is that if you are playing him to bat at No.4, then Ishan is better,” he said, on his YouTube Channel.

The 43-year old also pointed out the redundancy in keeping Pandya on the bowling unit when he was only just given one over. Given that the Rohit Sharma-led side will next face left-hand dominant CSK, Chopra questioned the need to retain the Mumbai Indians all-rounder in the line-up.

“If you have kept him for bowling, then you gave him just the one over. The opposition team will have left-handers here as well. Firstly, you will have Moeen Ali, then Suresh Raina, and then Jaddu and Sam Curran. So, you will not be able to bowl Krunal Pandya much here as well,” he added.

Chopra also suggested that MI should drop Krunal Pandya and opt for Jayant Yadav instead when taking on Chennai Super Kings.

“You should continue to play Jayant, keep the rest also the same and get Ishan Kishan instead of Krunal. Ishan looked alright in Chennai also, he was not doing that bad. Other than that, I don’t see the scope of any other change in this team,” Chopra concluded, before signing off.

Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Saturday, May 1.

