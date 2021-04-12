IPL 2021: Aaqib Javed Compares Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi, Identifies Area Where Indian Star Can Learn

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Aaqib Javid loves to vent out all his feeling on social media and loves to stay in the news. Days after he hailed Babar Azam’s technique to be better than Indian captain Virat Kohli, Javed now has come up with some advice for Jasprit Bumrah.

Javed has compared Bumrah to young Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and said that the Indian bowler needs to learn a lot with the new ball and this is where Shaheen was better.

“(Jasprit) Bumrah is a really good bowler who is good at everything. Right, now he is better than Shaheen [Afridi] in terms of death bowling. Although, with the new ball, Shaheen is ahead of him,” Javed said.

However, the former pacer went on to add that Pakistan management needed to manage the workload of Shaheen as he could be a match-winner for a long time. He called it “injustice” that Shaheen is made to play every match. He requested Pakistan team to not play Shaheen when the side has ost the series or adopt a proper rotation policy.

“Shaheen should only play those matches which are important,” he went on to say.

Bumrah has been a regular feature for the Indian team across all formats ever since he made his international debut in early 2016. He has picked up 250 wickets at the international level. Shaheen, on the other hand, made his debut in 2019 and has 124 wickets to his name across all formats.

Shaheen has taken the charge of the Pakistan bowling attack across all the formats and he has also emerged as a leader of the side. He has been hailed as one of the best bowlers in the current generation and with his pace and skills, he can certainly go on to leave a lasting impression on the game.

