IPL 2021: Aayega Jaldi! Koshish Poori Hai, Says Hardik Pandya on When He Will Bowl Again

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya reassured fans and critics alike that he will be bowling soon. Speaking to the broadcasters ahead of MI’s match against Delhi Capitals, Pandya told former India cricketer and broadcaster Deep Dasgupta that he is working towards getting his hands on the ball.

“Aayega jaldi. Koshish poori hai (I will bowl soon. Efforts are on)," he said.

Pandya hasn’t bowled for Mumbai Indians this season in the IPL with him struggling with a back injury. The last time he was seen bowling was during India’s home white ball series against England back in March this year.

Pandya was picked in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup as chief selector Chetan Sharma had said that he will bowl.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday had said that Hardik might struggle with the bat if he pushes too hard to bowl.

“Because he hasn’t bowled since Sri Lanka, I think what we are trying to do is what’s best for Hardik going forward. We are talking to Indian management, and make sure sooner he feels comfortable, we get him into his bowling programme and prepare him. (If Hardik can bowl in IPL) We have to look on a daily basis and evaluate and see how he progresses," he had said at the pre-match press conference.

As for his form with the bat, the all-rounder opened up on his innings against Punjab Kings as he scored an unbeaten 40 runs, including two sixes and four fours.

Talking about his innings, he said that scoring runs were important for his confidence.

“Runs are important and especially when your team wins. Those runs were important for my personal confidence as well but to score for the team was important.

“Now we don’t have any other option (on a must-win situation for Mumbai Indians in IPL). But it gives you an opportunity to give your best. It brings out the best in you. Obviously, we know it’s do-or-die but we are focusing on one game at a time and only the controllable,” Pandya said.

