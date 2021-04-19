- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: AB de Villiers Caught Enjoying an Adorable Moment with Family During RCB vs KKR Clash; See Here
His wife Danielle de Villiers along with their three children arrived in India to support the cricketer during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and are living in the RCB bio bubble.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 19, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
In a game where momentum swung back and forth multiple times, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scripted a comfortable victory against Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. The 38-run victory against the Knight Riders also ensured that the Bangalore outfit remains the only unbeaten side in the 2021 T20 extravaganza thus far.
Fondly called the Superman and Alien de Villiers by the fans, the former South African captain lived up to his reputation in the match against KKR. The swashbuckling batsman hammered the ball like anything all over the park to smash a whopping 76 runs in 34 deliveries at an astounding strike rate of 223.53. His exploits along with a 78 run knock by Maxwell propelled RCB to a mammoth total of 204 runs.
During the course of the game,de Villiers was involved in a cute and adorable moment with his wife and children that is making headlines all over social media. His wife Danielle de Villiers along with their three children arrived in India to support the cricketer during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and are living in the RCB bio bubble.
As the Challengers locked horns against the Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, AB’s family was present in the stand to cheer for him. Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media where Danielle and their two sons namely Abraham de Villiers and John Richard de Villiers can be seen waving towards the batsman.
Cure.!Cuter.!!Cutest.!!!💖AB+D Villiers...@ABdeVilliers17 @RCBTweets .#cute #ABdeVilliers #DanielledeVilliers #IPL2021 #RCB #RCBvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/JL8cvOT0wk
— Sakthi AB17 (@StudentACE1) April 19, 2021
AB, who was behind the stumps with the gloves, acknowledged the presence of his family as he waved back and gave his charming smile to them. The lovely moment has left the fans swooning over the De Villiers family. The netizens can’t help but admire AB for being a ‘Family Man’ and a doting father to his children.
