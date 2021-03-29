IPL 2021: AB de Villiers Challenges Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli for a Race

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has hit the ground running just a day after guiding India to a 2-1 series win against England. The RCB captain took to Twitter to share a video of him hitting the gym with the caption “No rest days. From here on it’s all about speed.” In the video shared by Kohli, he can be seen running on a treadmill.

Watching the video, Kohli’s RCB teammate Ab de Villiers lauded his skipper but Kohli took a cheeky jibe at his superstar teammate.

“Hope you’re still fast between the wickets,” Kohli asked de Villiers.

To which the former South Africa captain responded by challenging Kohli: “Let’s race tomorrow to find out.”

While Virat Kohli had a successful series against England with the bat as he scored chart-topping 231 runs in 5 T20is and 129 runs in 3 ODIs, AB de Villiers has not played competitive cricket since last year’s play-offs match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 6 in IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Despite spending big in the auction where they spent big to bolster their squad by buying Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell for 15 and 14.25 crore respectively among other buys will again rely heavily on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to guide them to IPL glory for the first time in the history after they made it to the play-offs last year for the first time in four years.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished fourth last season will kick start their new campaign against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.