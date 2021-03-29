- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: AB de Villiers Challenges Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli for a Race
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and his superstar teammate AB de Villiers were involved in friendly banter on social media.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 29, 2021, 6:23 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has hit the ground running just a day after guiding India to a 2-1 series win against England. The RCB captain took to Twitter to share a video of him hitting the gym with the caption “No rest days. From here on it’s all about speed.” In the video shared by Kohli, he can be seen running on a treadmill.
Watching the video, Kohli’s RCB teammate Ab de Villiers lauded his skipper but Kohli took a cheeky jibe at his superstar teammate.
“Hope you’re still fast between the wickets,” Kohli asked de Villiers.
To which the former South Africa captain responded by challenging Kohli: “Let’s race tomorrow to find out.”
While Virat Kohli had a successful series against England with the bat as he scored chart-topping 231 runs in 5 T20is and 129 runs in 3 ODIs, AB de Villiers has not played competitive cricket since last year’s play-offs match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 6 in IPL 2020 in the UAE.
Despite spending big in the auction where they spent big to bolster their squad by buying Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell for 15 and 14.25 crore respectively among other buys will again rely heavily on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to guide them to IPL glory for the first time in the history after they made it to the play-offs last year for the first time in four years.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished fourth last season will kick start their new campaign against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule