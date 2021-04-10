- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis React to MS Dhoni’s New Video
de Villiers quipped that he would definitely prefer the former Indian skipper bowling than behind the wickets.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 7:55 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) AB de Villiers and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Faf du Plessis have reacted to MS Dhoni’s new video which features the former Indian skipper bowling in a gully cricket game.
The advertisement shows Dhoni playing gully cricket along with a few friends during the night. However, the batsman objects to the low light level and terms the game as a draw. However, Dhoni asks his friends to switch on the light – which his friends do by switching on their bike headlights making enough light to resume the game. Soon after everyone switches on their bike headlights, Dhoni outsmarts the batsman by bowling him out who is still bewildered by how quickly enough light was arranged.
Soon after the video was posted on Twitter, de Villiers quipped that he would definitely prefer the former Indian skipper bowling than behind the wickets.
@msdhoni Definitely prefer you bowling than keeping, new role? 😉 #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai https://t.co/QfblmD0YuQ
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 8, 2021
Faf du Plessis, Dhoni’s CSK teammate, too replied to the video possibly reminding the Indian legend about a pending promise.
@msdhoni When are we taking your bikes out for a ride? You Promised😀We're a TEAM afterall 😛 #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai #Whistlepodu https://t.co/DFdHep5S3n
— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) April 8, 2021
Dhoni’s CSK will be playing their first game of IPL 2021 against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10.
In the season opener, de Villiers rolled back the years as his 27-ball 48 helped RCB register a last-ball victory over Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai. De Villiers' temperament and composure also impressed the Australian commentator Matthew Hayden as he observed that the keeper's calculated and smart assault against Jasprit Bumrah made all the difference in the game.
Having played the previous season of IPL in UAE, BCCI ensured the cash-rich tournament was played in India upholding all the safety protocols. However, the tournament is different from the previous editions, and keeping in mind the safety standards, BCCI went ahead and chose six neutral grounds – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune – in a caravan format due to the Covid-19 situation.
