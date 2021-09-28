IPL 2021: AB De Villiers Imitating Virat Kohli is a Must Watch; CHECK VIDEO

After two consecutive losses, Virat Kohli-led RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) made a phenomenal comeback against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians on September 26. From batting, bowling to fielding, RCB outperformed MI in all areas. With a stunning and much-needed victory, the Challengers cemented their position at the third spot with 6 wins from the 10 matches they played this season. There was a lot to take away from the match for RCB, from Kohli and Glenn Maxwell’s prolific batting to Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal’s spin bowling, the players aced every bit. However, the highlight of the match was Harshal Patel’s hattrick, which sealed the match for his side. The cricketer has been having one of the best seasons so far as he is currently leading the leader board for scalping the maximum wickets. Owing to some outstanding cricket from RCB, the Kohli-led side registered a 54-run victory against MI in Dubai.

Kohli and his teammate AB De Villiers share a great bond and are more like brothers, the two have been playing together for quite a long time now. They both respect each other and never miss an opportunity to shower praises on the other. During a post-match briefing, De Villiers, who has been RCB’s stalwart for over a decade, imitated Kohli’s celebration and arguably it’s the best thing on the internet. De Villiers first throws his hands and punches in the air and gives a warm hug to his captain. Next, he once again copies his celebration style inside the dressing room.

RCB v MI Dressing Room Talk Virat’s pep talk before the match, Yuzi, Maxi & Harshal talking about their performances, Coach Hess & Virat addressing the team after the match, & an AB special to sign off on a comprehensive victory, all that & more on Game Day!#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/4bH4PIUeKe — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 27, 2021

He even mentioned how after celebrating in such an energetic way, Kohli tells the boys to stay calm as it is just a win. Kohli’s aggressive celebration has often caught the limelight and has also landed him into trouble.

As far as the ongoing IPL campaign is concerned, RCB has to buckle up and register wins in the remaining 4 matches to seal a spot in the playoffs.

