IPL 2021: Ab de Villiers Lands in Dubai as RCB Begins Training Ahead of Tournament

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has landed in Dubai on Monday to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. De Villiers will now have to undergo a quarantine of six days before hitting the ground for training sessions. He took to his Instagram handle to give updates about his arrival in Dubai with his family.

“From the friendly @emirates staff to the amazing welcome at the @jatheresort, all in all a very pleasant trip to the UAE. Exciting 6 weeks ahead. And not a bad view from our room," wrote de Villiers. In the first half of IPL 2021 in India, de Villiers scored 207 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.75 and strike rate of 164.28, including two fifties.

Most of the domestic players in the RCB squad reached Dubai on August 29 and recently started training after finishing quarantine. Earlier, director of cricket operations-cum-coach Mike Hesson said in a video posted by the franchise on YouTube that de Villiers will be arriving in Dubai on Monday. “ABD is at the airport now, so he will be on his way."

Bold Diaries: RCB begin training for #IPL2021Quarantine ✅ and the RCB players hit the ground running with a game of football. Mike Hesson shares updates on training program and arrival of the foreign players.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #BoldDiaries pic.twitter.com/bNNCjnFfEF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2021

Hesson also said that Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will join in 2-3 days while New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson will link up with the team on September 10. Bangalore are currently placed third on the points table with 10 points from seven matches. They will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

RCB Starts Training

Royal Challengers Bangalore began training on Sunday, 5th September 2021, in Dubai, ahead of the VIVO IPL 2021 season resumption after the completion of quarantine. The team hit the ground running with a football game to get players acclimatized to the weather in UAE.

Speaking about the first training session and highlighting updates about the arrival of players, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach, RCB said, “The 6th, 8th, and 10th (September) will be gym days. So, instead of us doing split groups like we did last time, we’re all going to go as one group. The 7th, 9th, and 11th will be skill training. It gives you a day where you can work hard and then you can do your own S&C (Strength and Conditioning) and recover.”

