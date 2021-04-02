IPL 2021: AB de Villiers Picks IPL XI, Chooses MS Dhoni as Captain of Team

Over the years in IPL, there have been some excellent performers across teams and it would be a hard task to compile an IPL XI from the list of players. But RCB’s AB de Villiers has done just that. Staring with the opening combination, he went with Virender Sehwag, with Rohit Sharma as his partner.

ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE: Glad I Did Not go Back Home But Was a Part of the Team: Ashish Nehra Looks Back at 2011 World Cup

“Last night I was thinking that if I pick my IPL XI and I include myself, how bad would that look. So, opening the batting, I would pick someone whom I started with at Delhi, Viru (Virender Sehwag) at 1 and someone who I think has played some of the best cricket in the world in the last five years, Rohit at No. 2,” de Villiers was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

Virat Kohli was an obvious choice in the middle-order, followed by Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. Then for all-rounders, he went for Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes. For skipper he went in with MS Dhoni.

“Then obviously Virat at No. 3, followed by I’d say either Williamson, or Smith, or myself… these are the two replacements. Ben Stokes at 5, MS at six as captain, and at No. 7, I’d put Jaddu, Mr. Jadeja. Rashid Khan at 8, Bhuvi at 9, Kagiso Rabada at 10, and Bumrah at 11,” he added.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview – David Warner’s SRH Look for Second Title

Some of the interesting names missing from the line up were that of Suresh Raina and Lasith Malinga.

Here’s the XI:

Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson/Steve Smith/AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah