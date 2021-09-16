IPL 2021: AB de Villiers Smashes Century in RCB Intra-Squad Warm Up Game

With less than a week to go for the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), all the teams in the mega event are trying their best to get their squad match fit for the marquee event. The second leg of the cash-rich league is scheduled to take place between September 19 and October 15 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which is yet to win their maiden IPL trophy, are among the favourites to lift the elusive title this time around.

Ahead of the resumption of the league, RCB’s South African cricketer AB de Villiers has fired up a warning to their rivals by smashing a scintillating hundred in their intra-squad practice match. On Tuesday, RCB played an intra-squad match. The Bangalore based team was divided into two sides – RCB A and RCB B. While Harshal Patel was named skipper for RCB A, Devdutt Padikkal donned the captaincy duties for RCB B. It must be mentioned that RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Dan Christian and ace Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj were not part of this game due to the quarantine protocols.

In the absence of Kohli, ABD took the centre stage and smashed 104 runs off 46 balls while playing for Patel’s RCB A. De Villiers’ sensation hundred was studded with ten huge sixes and seven breathtaking boundaries.Mohammed Azharuddeen also made a valuable contribution of 66 runs off 43 balls as RCB A posted a mammoth total of 212 runs.

In reply, Padikkal led his side from the front as RCB B won the match by seven wickets on the last ball of the game. For RCB B, KS Bharat top scored with 95 runs off 47 balls.

The highlight of RCB’s intra-squad match was also shared on the official Instagram page of the team.

“Bold Diaries: RCB’s Practice Match | AB de Villiers scores a century, KS Bharat scores 95 as batsmen make merry in the practice match between Devdutt’s 11 and Harshal’s 11,” RCB captioned the video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore-based outfit was in terrific form in the first leg of the event as they won five out of their opening seven games and they will look to continue their efforts in the second phase of the tournament as well.

