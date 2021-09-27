IPL 2021: AB de Villiers' Son Hurts Himself after Seeing His Father Getting Out | Watch

After facing two defeats in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their first victory on Sunday against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). With the playoffs race heating up, RCB kept their hopes alive after defeating MI by 54 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Locking horns in this important encounter on Sunday, both sides featured superstars in their respective playing XIs. The match got off to a cracking start and remained one throughout. There was some disappointment in the RCB camp, as they lost two of their big guns in back-to-back deliveries. However, there was another person, who was so dejected with the dismissal that he punched his hand and hurt himself.

AB de Villiers’ family was at the venue to see him in action, the former South Africa captain started by smashing MI’s Jasprit Bumrah for a six and a four in the 17th over. However, the Mumbai pacer came back well in the penultimate over of the innings to send the explosive batter back to the pavilion with a shorter delivery that edged straight into wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s gloves.

De Villiers’ wife Danielle and kids were in the stands to cheer him but were disappointed to see him get out. After Bumrah got the better of the RCB stalwart, one of De Villiers’ sons who was sitting alongside his mother punched the chair in disgust, while she reacted to stop him in doing so and it was too late as he ended up hurting himself.

Watch it here:

So quite abd son pic.twitter.com/AjKOljJzEU— hitupatel (@PatelHitz) September 26, 2021

The kid’s reaction seems justified, as De Villiers’ scored 11 runs in six balls in the match, however, Bumrah’s twin strikes in that over cut at least 15-20 from RCB’s total. The Protean superstar is yet to paly a significant knock in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. His scores are 0, 12 and 11 in three outings so far.

Earlier in the match, after a poor start, RCB’s captain Virat Kohli (51), wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat’s quickfire 34-off 24 and Glen Maxwell’s superb 56 (from 47 balls) helped them post a challenging total of 165/6 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel changed the course of the match with a hat-trick against Mumbai, while Yuzvendra Chahal also bowled brilliantly and took three more. Maxwell adding an all-round effort picked two more to bundle up the opposition at 111. Barring skipper Rohit Sharma (43) and opening partner De Kock (24), none of the MI batters crossed double digits.

