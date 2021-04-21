IPL 2021: Abdul Samad Can Be One of The Shining Knights At The End of The Tournament: Brian Lara

West Indian batting legend, Brian Lara has predicted that Abdul Samad – the hard-hitting lower-order batsman of the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be one of the stars of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Talking to Star Sports, Lara stated he believed that the 19-year old from Jammu and Kashmir had the game to emerge as one of the players of the tournament this year.

Samad blasted 19 off 8 deliveries including two sixes against the Knight Riders in Chennai but has not done much after in the competition. He is known for his destructive six-hitting ability in the lower order and has a strike rate of 113 in first-class cricket, 128.45 in List-A cricket and 146.45 in T20 cricket. He smashed 63 off just 38 deliveries playing for Jammu and Kashmir against the Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in February this year.

Lara stated that Samad was one of the players to watch out for in the tournament.

“Young Abdul Samad. I know he has had just two innings, but I think he is someone who can pretty much be one of the shining knights at the end of the tournament.”

The great left-hander added that he believed all-rounder Jason Holder would be the one West Indian player to stand out with his performances in IPL 2021.

“I think Jason Holder could do pretty well. He ended up replacing Mitchell Marsh in the 2020 IPL, so I expect him to maybe come up trumps this year. The tracks are not so favourable to pace where he is playing at present, but he is such a good all-round player that I hope he can maintain his play and really show that the West Indians are here to stay.”

On a lighter note, Lara stated that New Zealander, Scott Styris, with his knowledge and expertise, was his favourite commentator in the dug-out.

“It has got to be Scott Styris. His knowledge of the game and the questions he asks are great. I enjoy working with him,” added Lara.

When asked about his routine before going live on TV for the IPL, Lara said, “Rest, rest, and trying to gain as much knowledge of what I am going to talk about. But for me, it is such a hectic environment, such a bio-bubble, is getting as much rest as possible because it is pretty intense, for like eight hours or so every day.”

According to Lara, the England champion off-spinner, Graeme Swann was the funniest commentator in the IPL. “Of course, Graeme Swann, without a doubt,” exclaimed Lara.

Lara added that he would like to develop as a commentator and grow and learn as much as he could. When asked on whose voice he would like to borrow he had a funny answer.

“Definitely, not Michael Holding. I think that’s very unique. I’d like to develop a voice of my own. So, I am unhappy with it at the present and hopefully, I can refine it, stand out and stand unique.”

Lara said that India was like a second home for him and he has been coming to the country since he was 14 during his school days.

“India is like a second home. I came to India when I was 14-years-old. I came in 1984 to play in a school’s tournament. Since then, I have fallen in love with the place. A lot of good friends are there. The entire country is beautiful. It has, like every other country, has its good and bad points, but I love it and being in a country that loves cricket, is so very important. I feel very humbled when I am actually here in India.”

On being asked his thoughts on whether chasing or setting a target was the better option in IPL 2021, Lara replied, “I think chasing down looks like one of the better things to do, maybe percentage-wise. But I just feel that when the target is onboard, you know exactly what you have to do.”​

