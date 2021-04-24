IPL 2021: Adam Gilchrist Asks If It's Appropriate to Continue IPL Amid COVID Wave in India

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist on Saturday questioned whether it was appropriate for IPL 2021 to go ahead amid the surging COVID-19 cases in India. Gilchrist said his prayers are with the country battling the second wave, while asking whether it was inappropriate or a welcome distraction to continue the IPL.

“Best wishes to all in India. Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you,” he wrote in a Tweet.

On Saturday, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. As per official records, India recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The IPL is happening across venues in Mumbai and Chennai currently, and is set to move to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore.

Earlier in the day, Chennai Super Kings players Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina too voiced out their concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation in India, calling for adherence to government norms and expressing dejection at the sufferings of people around the country.

With India battling a massive second wave, Jadeja tweeted: “Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19. Please wear a mask,follow social distancing and let’s adhere to the government norms. As citizens,we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times”.

Raina tweeted: “India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before. There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle”.

