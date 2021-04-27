IPL 2021: Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson Stuck in Mumbai Hotel as Australia Suspends All Flights from India

The two Australian cricketers: Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who had opted to leave RCB bio bubble for home are stuck in Mumbai as their government has decided to suspend all flights from India as the nation grapples with the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. Both the cricketers had checked in a Mumbai hotel close to the airport and left their team bio-bubble as both chose to leave for home with the situation around them deteriorating. Now these two are literally in the middle of nowhere. There is no confirmation will their team admit them back to the bio-bubble as the flights to Australia remain suspended till May 15. A report in Cricbuzz confirmed the details.

Cricket Australia has apprised their government about the matter and working closely with Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) and DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) in this regard. They may also ask the duo to take the same path that Andrew Tye took to enter Australia just a day earlier. “We are trying to see if the government does give us the go ahead to bring the players back. If we get the nod, it’s all pretty straightforward. But if not, we’ll be working with the ACA and BCCI to make sure they’re in a secure environment,” the spokesperson told Cricbuzz.

“Those who were very unsure about going had opted out even before the tournament began. We’ve now seen some of them withdraw in the last few days. We are constantly in touch with all the players, support staff members and commentators there as well as the ACA and as far as now, they are keen on seeing the tournament out,” the spokesperson added.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said cricketers competing in the IPL will have to make their “own arrangements” to return home after his country banned all flights from India in the wake of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic there.Australia on Tuesday suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the “very significant” spike in COVID-19 cases.

