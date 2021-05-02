- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
IPL 2021: After Getting Out for First-Ball Duck, Jimmy Neesham Hits Back at Detractors
In a tense chase, Neesham made a first ball duck and that didn't go down well with the fans.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 4:49 PM IST
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has hit out at his detractors who have criticised him for getting out for duck against CSK in a tense high-scoring match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Neesham who flew all the way from New Zealand and had to wait at Suez Canal, finally made his Mumbai debut and was out for first ball! This made a lot of fans unhappy who started a vitriol against him on Twitter. This is how the all-rounder responded:
Here’s the thing a lot of you don’t seem to understand: I would rather get a golden duck taking an option that gives my team the best chance of winning, than get a not out taking an option that preserves my personal record ♂️
— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 2, 2021
“Here’s the thing a lot of you don’t seem to understand: I would rather get a golden duck taking an option that gives my team the best chance of winning, than get a not out taking an option that preserves my personal record.” he said on Twitter. Mumbai Indians went onto a chase a massive, in-fact their highest target ever in IPL. They hunted down a target of 219 runs in the twenty overs thanks to Kieron Pollard’s amazing 87 off just 34 balls. Neesham came in to bat at seven just after the fall of Hardik Pandya. He could have done a lot but instead he was removed off the very first ball. Neesham might have come out all guns blazing but a lot depends on his bat, because it is the runs and wickets that counts.
Earlier Mumbai Indians pulled off their highest run chase in the history of IPL as they hunted down a target of 219 off the last ball of their innings to pull off a win that will go down in the history-books. The main architect was Kieron Pollard who has been serving Mumbai for more than a decade now.
