IPL 2021: After Winning Shot, MS Dhoni's Special Gift to Little CSK Fan -- WATCH

Each time MS Dhoni walks out to the centre, millions of emotions accompany him. Such is his stature in the world of cricket that fans are emotionally invested in each of his moves. Last night, in Dubai, CSK were playing against the Delhi Capitals, and the reaction of people in the stands proved that captain cool will always remain a giant figure in the game.

When Dhoni walked out to bat, the equation was a tricky one for CSK. He started with a six over mid-wicket off Avesh Khan. In the last over, CSK needed 13 runs. Tom Curran dismissed Moeen Ali off the very first ball and the pressure was back on CSK and MS Dhoni. But it didn’t matter much to the captain as he waited for a slower ball and smacked it through covers for a boundary. The next ball, he went for an almighty hoick over cow corner, the ball took the inside edge and raced away to fine leg for a boundary.

Tom Curran, under severe pressure, bowled a wide next and the scales tipped in favour of CSK, who now needed just 4 runs off the final 3 balls. Dhoni smacked another length ball towards the square leg boundary to seal the game for his side.

The entire CSK dugout rushed to the field and the cameras panned to the stands where fans were in tears, and so was Sakshi Dhoni who hugged her daughter. Cameras zoomed on a young CSK fan who had tears of joy after Dhoni won the match and took his team to the final. Dhoni gifted the autographed ball to make the evening even more memorable for the young fan.

Being a fan of MSD is an imotion! ♥#Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/EZyYjLjRwS— A n j u (@Anjuvj3) October 10, 2021

Dhoni has led CSK to their 9th IPL final and the 3-time champions now look favourites to go all the way and clinch the trophy again.

