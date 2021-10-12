IPL 2021: Agitated Virat Kohli Argues With Umpire After Three Decisions Are Overturned

The low-scoring tight thriller between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders ended with KKR chasing down the 138-run-total with 2 balls to spare and 4 wickets in hand. While the Virat Kohli-led side is now eliminated, they did not go down without a fight. After putting up a low total, RCB kept coming back into the match through wickets at regular intervals till the very last over. In such a tight game, umpires play a key role as a single decision can turn the match.

Umpire Virender Sharma had a tough night at the job with him having to reverse multiple decisions after DRS intervention. Incidentally, all these calls were taken against Bangalore who had to use the DRS to overturn the Umpire’s calls. This led to Virat Kohli getting into heated arguments with the umpire during the must-win eliminator.

The turn of events culminated into an animated argument between skipper Virat Kohli and Virender Sharma in the 7th over when Yuzuvendra Chahal’s appeal against KKR batter Rahul Tripathi for LBW was turned down. The decision was eventually overturned after RCB took the DRS but this was the third decision of the day where RCB had to rely on DRS to get the right call in their favour. An agitated Virat was seen arguing with umpire Sharma probably asking him about the reason to not take the right call in the first place. This animated discussion was caught on camera.

Earlier in the game, the same umpire adjudged two of the RCB batters Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel out because of LBW with the replays confirming that the ball had come in contact with the bat before hitting the pads on both occasions. The decisions were reversed after RCB used the DRS. With both teams desperate to win the knockout encounter, Virat Kohli, who played his last game as RCB captain, expressed his disgust with the umpires.

KKR eliminated the RCB and will now play the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier on October 13 for a place in the finals against MS Dhoni’s CSK. The encounter begins at 7:30 pm.

