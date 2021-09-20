IPL 2021: Ahead of Virat Kohli's 200th Game, RCB Pay Tribute to Their Inspirational Captain

It will be a momentous occasion for Virat Kohli on Monday when he comes out for the toss as it will be the 200th time he puts on a Royal Challengers Jersey in the Indian Premier League. It will be another milestone for the 32-year-old as he will become the first player, both Indian and overseas, to play 200 matches for one franchise in the IPL. He will become the fifth player to breach the 200 games mark after MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma.

Ahead of the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video paying tribute to their captain on their official Twitter page.

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli’s 200th IPL match for RCBThe RCB family congratulates Virat on his 200th IPL match and the ones who have seen him from close quarters tell us what makes him special. ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/kqTXRLABo7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 20, 2021

The video started with showing a young Virat Kohli’s journey from the 2008 to present day. Kohli’s very good friend AB de Villiers then praised the stylish right-handed batsman and said that the team is ‘privileged to be out there with him.’ Mike Hesson also highlighted Virat Kohli’s selflessness, followed by Md Siraj, Shanker Basu, and other RCB members.

The match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi will be Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first match of IPL 2021’s UAE leg. RCB, before the resumption of the IPL 2021 season, had announced that they would don special light-blue kits paying tribute to the frontline workers amidst the pandemic as a mark of respect.

However, Virat Kohli, who is the league’s highest run-getter, dropped a bomb on Sunday when he announced that he would step down as the captain of the franchise at the end of the season.

VIRAT KOHLI ON CUSP OF ANOTHER PERSONAL MILESTONE

On Monday, Virat Kohli will have the chance to become the first Indian batsman to breach the 10,000-run mark across the T20s. With 9929 runs to his name in his T20 career, the RCB captain is just 71 runs away from reaching this milestone. Kohli would be the fifth batsman in history to breach the landmark, after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and David Warner. Kohli’s bulk of the runs have come from his stint with the IPL franchise, having scored 6076 runs at a stellar average of 37.97 in 199 games.

