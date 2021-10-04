IPL 2021: Ajay Jadeja Questions KL Rahul’s Captaincy Skills, Says, 'He Lacks Aura'

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has said that KL Rahul lacks leadership skills, adding that he does not look like a captain. He further said that the right-handed batsman lacks the aura of a good skipper and the performance of the Punjab Kings in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League have been a reflections of it

KL Rahul has captained Punjab in 25 IPL games so far and his record has not been too flattering. Under his captaincy, Punjab has won 11 games and have lost 14. On Sunday, they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore and are currently placed fifth with 10 points in their kitty.

Jadeja was speaking on a show on Cricbuzz. The Indian veteran said that Rahul has always been adjusting and is very soft-spoken – traits that ensure longevity but then, these are not associated with a leader. Jadeja said that if someone becomes an Indian captain, he should be a leader and he has not seen this in KL Rahul.

“I have not seen that in KL Rahul so far because he’s very soft-spoken and adjusts in everything. If he becomes the captain one day, it’s a certainty he’ll last the longest because a guy ready to adjust can stay longer in that position,” Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

Jadeja went on to say that Rahul had the calmness of an MS Dhoni when he is on the field which was always a positive, but then, he has not taken much responsibility on his shoulders as the captain of PBKS.

As per Jadeja, Rahul has not taken any responsibility upon himself for running the team and hence, people do not debate his decisions, something that should always be done with a leader.

Punjab have had a miserable season this year and despite making several changes to the side, the results have not gone in their favour. Now, they depend on the results of other teams in order to make it to the playoffs.

