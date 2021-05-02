IPL 2021: All is Not Well in SRH Camp, May Drop David Warner for Next Game - Ashish Nehra

There are many instances in the past where a skipper of an IPL team has been axed midway through the season, and a new leader has emerged. David Warner and Kane Willamson of Sunrisers Hyderbad find themselves in a similar situation. While the former, who led SRH to the title once, has been replaced by the Kiwi batsman.

There could be many long and short-term implications of the move, for the team which has just managed to win a solitary game in IPL 2021, and lost five. Asked the same question, former India pacer Ashish Nehra said, that such moves never reap immediate fruits. “Back in 2014 in the UAE edition, SRH had removed Shikhar Dhawan from captaincy and got in Darren Sammy. Last year for KKR, Eoin Morgan replaced Dinesh Karthik as skipper. I think such teams tend to struggle during the season,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

Nehra also hinted at some problems at the coaching and management level that might be hampering the team’s performance.

“I think Sunrisers are the most improved team since 2015, along with Mumbai Indians. They even managed to win the tournament once, and made it to the final on another occasion. But the way Tom Moody was axed last season, and brought in again this year, that goes on to show, all is not well in SRH camp. Then David Warner also went on to clarify that it was the selectors who dropped Manish Pandey in the game against Delhi — this just shows, that the decision-makers are not on the same page.”

“I fail to understand, if things were going so well for them, what was the need to bring in so many changes in the last two seasons. Also, with the kind of statement SRH camp has made, it is clear that Warner will not be a part of the team. This just means the downfall of a team.”

On the other hand, Ajay Jadeja said, this could just have a positive impact on Warner and he might display his aggressive game once again, which the fans have been wanting to see for a long time.

