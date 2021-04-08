IPL 2021: Full Schedule, Squad Details, First-timers in IPL, List of Venues and All You Need to Know

IPL 2021 is around the corner as teams have already begun preparations for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The tournament is set to start on April 9 and will end on May 30 with the final at world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad — the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 8 teams will play across six cities with each side playing in four venues out of the decided ones. This time around, there will be no home advantage for any team as none of the franchises will get to play at their home stadiums.

The first half of the tournament will also be hosted without fans with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to decide about the latter stages in due course, keeping in mind the state of the country with regards to the ongoing pandemic.

A total of 56 matches will be played with 11 double-headers across the months of April and May.

Here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming IPL 2021:

VENUES

• Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (10 matches)

• Eden Gardens in Kolkata (10 matches)

• M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (10 matches)

• Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(8 matches)

• M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (10 matches)

• Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (8 matches)

IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony

It is unlikely that IPL will have an opening ceremony this time around. With Teams spread across the venues and travelling restricted due to the ongoing second wave of the Pandemic.

IPL 2021 FULL SCHEDULE

April 9, Friday, 19.30 IST: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

April 10th, Saturday, 19.30 IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 11, Sunday, 19.30 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai

April 12, Monday, 19.30 IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai

April 13, Tuesday, 19.30 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 14, Wednesday, 19.30 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

April 15, Thursday, 19.30 IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 16, Friday, 19.30 IST: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai

April 17, Saturday, 19.30 IST: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

April 18, Sunday, 15.30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

April 18, Sunday, 19.30 IST: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai

April 19, Monday, 19.30 IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

April 20, Tuesday, 19.30 IST: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 21, Wednesday, 15.30 IST: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

April 21, Wednesday, 19.30 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai

April 22, Thursday, 19.30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

April 23, Friday, 19.30 IST: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 24, Saturday, 19.30 IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

April 25, Sunday, 15.30 IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai

April 25, Sunday, 19.30 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 26, Monday, 19.30 IST: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

April 27, Tuesday, 19.30 IST: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

April 28, Wednesday, 19.30 IST Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

April 29, Thursday, 15.30 IST: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi

April 29, Thursday, 19.30 IST: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

April 30, Friday, 19.30 IST: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

May 1, Saturday, 19.30 IST: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 2, Sunday, 15.30 IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

May 2, Sunday, 19.30 IST: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad

May 3, Monday, 19.30 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

May 4, Tuesday, 19.30 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

May 5, Wednesday, 19.30 IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 6, Thursday, 19.30 IST: Royal Challengers vs Bangalore Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad

May 7, Friday, 19.30 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 8, Saturday, 15.30 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad

May 8, Saturday, 19.30 IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

May 9, Sunday, 15.30 IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 9, Sunday, 19.30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

May 10, Monday, 19.30 IST: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore

May 11, Tuesday, 19.30 IST: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata

May 12, Wednesday, 19.30 IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore

May 13, Thursday, 15.30 IST: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 13, Thursday, 19.30 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata

May 14, Friday, 19.30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata

May 15, Saturday, 19.30 IST Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 16, Sunday, 15.30 IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata

May 16, Sunday, 19.30 IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Bangalore

May 17, Monday, 19.30 IST: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

May 18, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore

May 19, Wednesday, 19.30 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 20, Thursday, 19.30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata

May 21, Friday, 15.30 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore

May 21, Friday, 19.30 IST: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata

May 22, Saturday, 19.30 IST: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore

May 23, Sunday, 15.30 IST: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata

May 23, Sunday, 19.30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata

May 25, Tuesday, 19.30 IST: Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad

May 26, Wednesday, 19.30 IST: Eliminator in Ahmedabad

May 18, Friday, 19.30 IST Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

May 30, 19.30 IST: Final in Ahmedabad

SQUADS OF 8 TEAMS:

MUMBAI INDIANS

Rohit Sharma (C), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh Charak

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravathi, Venkatesh Iyer

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

DELHI CAPITALS

Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ripal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Sam Billings, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Vishnu Vinod

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

MS Dhoni (C), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina

PUNJAB KINGS

KL Rahul (C), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Utkarsh Singh

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Sanju Samson (C), Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, Ben Stokes, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

David Warner (C), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha

FIRST-TIMERS IN IPL:

Mumbai Indians: Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen and Arjun Tendulkar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kyle Jamieson, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Suyash Prabhudessai

Rajasthan Royals: Chetan Sakariya, Akash Singh and Kuldip Yadav

Punjab Kings: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Utkarsh Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora

Delhi Capitals: Ripal Patel and Lukman Meriwala

Chennai Super Kings: K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth and M Harisankar Reddy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: None

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here