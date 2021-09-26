IPL 2021: Ambati Rayudu's Sharp Throw Finds Shubman Gill Short; Opener Fumes at Venkatesh Iyer

Shubman Gill was a bit unlucky in Abu Dhabi. He took on the throw of Ambati Rayudu and paid the price as he got run out for nine runs. All of this happened right after he survived a DRS off Deepak Chahar. Later Gill could be seen gesturing to Venkatesh Iyer as he was not happy with his partner for not communicating with him properly. As the footage showed, Gill came halfway down the pitch and was sent back immediately, meanwhile Rayudu’s throw crashed onto the stumps to everyone’s amazement. Usually, Rayudu is not the quickest on the field, but today he was like live wire. Here’s what happened:

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Shubman Gill’s frustrations were valid as he is not in his bestest form. Billed as the biggest superstar in the coming times, Gill has not been able to continue the flow of runs. He did score 48 against Mumbai Indians in last match; therefore, a good score would have made him feel really good. On the other hand, Iyer too didn’t click against Chennai Super Kings. He was out for 18 off 15 balls. In last game, he was on the charge, hitting a fifty which made sure that KKR made a mockery of Mumbai Indians’ 157-run target.

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Made the Right Choice by Picking Ravi Bishnoi, Says Mark Butcher

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2021 match here on Sunday. Morgan said the reason he chose to bat first was that he reckoned the pitch may slow down further in the second half of the match. The Knight Riders were unchanged while the Super Kings brought in Sam Curran for Dwayne Bravo. MS Dhoni said Bravo has been rested as he had picked up a niggle in the Caribbean Premier League.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here