IPL 2021: Amit Mishra Has High Hopes of Surpassing Lasith Malinga’s Record Of Most Wickets in the IPL

Tuesday, 20 April became a soothing balm for Delhi Capitals as they defeated their long time nemesis Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. The adrenaline must have been high as both the teams were the finalists for last year’s match. A huge thanks go to DC’s spinner Amit Mishra for a great haul of 4-wickets against Mumbai Indians. Though the spinner is yet to win the purple cap in the IPL franchise, he is still the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After his haul, he spoke about breaking Lasith Malinga’s record for most wickets in the Indian Premier League. Former Mumbai Indians bowler Lasith Malinga is so far the highest wicket-taker in IPL with 170 wickets. However, Amit Mishra is not far behind. The bowler has picked 164 wickets in IPL so far. Since Lasith Malinga no longer plays for the franchise, Amit Mishra has a high chance of becoming the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League in IPL 2021. The official Instagram Handle of DC is all praises for the spinner.

Will Be Good If I Get There Quickly, Says Amit Mishra

While speaking to teammate Prithvi Shaw after a soothing victory against Mumbai Indians, and raising the flag of “the brave shall inherit the earth” Amit Mishra said that he never focussed on breaking Lasith Malinga’s record. However, he also said that it will be good if he gets there quickly.

“I don’t have any specific plans (for getting there in the next two games). I never focussed on breaking Lasith Malinga’s record. But I will try to keep picking wickets. It will be good if I get there quickly. Like today, I want to keep performing for Delhi Capitals and help the team win,” Amit Mishra was quoted saying.

Amit Mishra played a major role for Delhi Capitals in defeating Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He took 4 wickets for 24 runs, crushing the Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up in the match.

Mishra dismissed Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard. With Mishra dismissing the crucial batsmen of Mumbai Indians, the defending champions could only reach 137-9 in 20 overs.

With a low target, Delhi Capitals played cautiously and maintained their calm till the very end. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 45 runs and one-down Steven Smith piled up 33 runs. Later, Lalit Yadav scored 22 runs and Shimron Hetmyer scored 14 runs, in the end, to achieve victory for Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

This was a much-needed win for the Delhi Capitals as with the victory, they broke the jinx of consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals had lost to Mumbai Indians 5 times in a row before IPL 2021 encounter on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals have also moved to the 2nd spot in the points table with 3 wins in 4 games.

